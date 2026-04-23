SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Set For Global Debut At Mexico ComicCon Event

Hola Mexico… 🇲🇽#VARANASI makes its first global appearance at #CCXPMX26 with an exclusive panel on April 24 at the Thunder Stage.



We will be showcasing our “Varanasi to the World” glimpse on the big stage…



An exclusive video message from @ssrajamouli and never seen before… pic.twitter.com/AUPyzcjNB0