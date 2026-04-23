SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Set For Global Debut At Mexico ComicCon Event

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is gearing up for a major global debut at Mexico ComicCon, where exclusive footage and a special presentation will be unveiled. The film, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, continues to build international anticipation ahead of its release.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi
SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Global Debut at Mexico ComicCon Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi to debut globally at Mexico ComicCon with exclusive footage.

  • Film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and large-scale IMAX vision.

  • Varanasi targets April 7, 2027, release after strong international buzz.

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is taking a significant step onto the global stage, with the much-anticipated film set for its international debut at Mexico ComicCon. The project, which has already sparked widespread interest, continues to build momentum as it unveils exclusive content to a global audience.

The announcement signals a clear intent to position Varanasi as a large-scale cinematic event. With a cast led by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has been drawing attention for both its ambition and its expanding international footprint.

Varanasi global debut at CCXP Mexico

The film will be showcased at the Thunder Stage, where a dedicated panel is planned. Audiences will be shown a special presentation titled Varanasi to the World, along with behind-the-scenes footage created specifically for the event.

SS Rajamouli Varanasi to release in two parts - X/SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli Planning To Split Varanasi Into Two Parts? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

It has been confirmed that SS Rajamouli will address audiences through a recorded message, while the session will also feature an interactive segment offering insights into the film’s scale and vision. The move reflects a growing trend of Indian films engaging directly with international fan communities.

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Rajamouli’s vision and Varanasi’s massive scale

Mounted on a reported budget of around Rs 1,200 crore, Varanasi is being designed as a spectacle-driven experience, with plans for an IMAX release already in place. The production has invested heavily in building detailed sets that recreate the ghats and temples associated with the city, reinforcing its visual ambition.

A storyline that surfaced online suggests a narrative centred on a Shiva devotee on a time-travelling quest, tied to a larger conspiracy involving a powerful artefact. While official plot details remain limited, the premise hints at a blend of mythology and large-scale adventure.

The film has already generated buzz following an early showcase at a trailer event in Paris, and its presence at Mexico ComicCon further expands its global reach.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Varanasi Schedule, Begins Countdown - X
Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Varanasi Schedule, Starts Countdown To Big Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Varanasi is currently scheduled for a worldwide release on April 7, 2027.

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