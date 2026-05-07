Priyanka Chopra And Orlando Bloom To Star In Mystery Survival Thriller Reset

Summary of this article
Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom headline survival thriller Reset together.
Reset will begin production in August under director Matt Smukler.
International sales for Reset will launch at Cannes market this year.
Priyanka Chopra is set to headline a new Hollywood survival thriller titled Reset alongside Orlando Bloom. The film, directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Matt Smukler, marks another major international project for Priyanka following her recent action thriller appearances. The story revolves around a woman who wakes up alone in the wilderness with no memory of how she arrived there and must rely on a mysterious stranger to survive.
Reset brings Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom together
According to the makers, production on the survival thriller is expected to begin in August. Written by Jordan Rawlins, the film blends suspense, romance and psychological tension against a dangerous wilderness backdrop.
Director Matt Smukler stated that a pairing was being sought where attraction and mistrust could naturally coexist. It was further shared that both Priyanka and Orlando possessed the ability to make audiences believe both emotions at once, while their on-screen chemistry was described as undeniable.
Cannes market buzz surrounds Priyanka Chopra’s new Hollywood thriller
The project is being produced by Fratricidal Films, Chemically Altered and Rhodes Entertainment along with Priyanka’s Purple Pebble Pictures and Orlando Bloom’s Amazing Owl banner. International sales for Reset are expected to launch at the Marché du Film during the Cannes Film Festival.
The producers said in a statement that the script combines survival, deceit and romance with several unexpected twists. Excitement was also expressed about bringing Priyanka Chopra and Orlando Bloom together for the project.
Apart from Reset, Priyanka is currently filming Varanasi with S. S. Rajamouli. She also recently appeared in The Bluff and the second season of Citadel.