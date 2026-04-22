Ben Affleck And Matt Damon To Be Honoured With Robin Williams Legacy Of Laughter Award

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will receive the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award from his children, Zak, Zelda and Cody Williams.

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Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to receive an award in honour of Robin Williams Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
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Summary of this article

  • Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will be awarded the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award.

  • The recognition is to pay tribute to Affleck and Damon's long-standing connection with the late Robin Williams.

  • Affleck and Damon co-wrote and shared screen space with Williams in Good Will Hunting.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will be awarded the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award, honouring their bond with the late Robin Williams. Williams' children - Zak, Zelda, and Cody Williams will present the award at a San Francisco event.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to receive an award in honour of Robin Williams

The Oscar-winning actors, who co-wrote and starred in the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, will be honoured with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award. The recognition marks a tribute to their connection with the late Robin Williams, who received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Gus Van Sant’s film.

The award will be presented by actor Glenn Close‘s nonprofit, Bring Change to Mind, at its organisation’s Revels & Revelations Celebration. The event is scheduled on April 27 at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco.

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