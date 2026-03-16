Oscars 2026: Hollywood Remembers Diane Keaton, Robert Redford, Rob Reiner

The Oscars 2026 paid tribute to Diane Keaton, Robert Redford, and Rob Reiner during a moving In Memoriam segment.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Robert Reiner, Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Robert Reiner, Diane Keaton, Robert Redford Photo: Instagram
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The Oscars 2026 featured a deeply emotional tribute segment honouring several legendary figures of cinema, including Diane Keaton, Robert Redford, and Rob Reiner. The In Memoriam portion of the ceremony celebrated the contributions of artists whose work shaped Hollywood across decades.

The tribute included speeches and performances delivered by some of the industry’s most recognisable names. Their words reflected the influence these artists had on cinema and on generations of filmmakers and actors who followed them.

Rachel McAdams honours Diane Keaton’s legacy

Actress Rachel McAdams delivered a heartfelt tribute to Diane Keaton during the ceremony. The two had previously worked together on the 2005 film The Family Stone. While reflecting on Keaton’s career, it was said by McAdams that the actress had inspired countless performers.

“For over 50 years, luminous on screen and indelible in life, believe me when I say there isn’t an actress of my generation who is not inspired by and enthralled with her absolute singularity,” it was said by McAdams.

Keaton’s wide-ranging contributions to cinema were highlighted, with her roles as an actress, author, artist, and activist acknowledged. Her dedication to family was also remembered during the speech.

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“She wore so many hats, literally and figuratively,” it was said by McAdams while honouring Keaton’s life and legacy.

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Barbra Streisand remembers Robert Redford

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand also took the stage to honour Robert Redford, her co-star in the 1973 romantic drama The Way We Were. A portion of the film’s iconic title song was performed by Streisand as part of the tribute.

Redford’s influence on cinema and his work supporting new voices in film were highlighted during the tribute. His role as founder of the Sundance Institute was specifically mentioned.

“I called him an intellectual cowboy who blazed his own trail,” it was said by Streisand while remembering the late actor and filmmaker.

Rob Reiner honoured by colleagues and collaborators

Director Rob Reiner was also remembered during the ceremony with a tribute presented by actor Billy Crystal. The speech reflected on Reiner’s impact as a filmmaker and storyteller.

“My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be,” it was said by Crystal during the tribute.

Crystal was later joined on stage by Meg Ryan and several actors who had appeared in Reiner’s films, including Demi Moore, Annette Bening, Cary Elwes, and Kathy Bates. Their presence underscored the lasting influence of Reiner’s work across Hollywood.

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The tribute segment formed one of the most emotional moments of the 98th Academy Awards ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

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