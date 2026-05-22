Bruce Springsteen Backs Stephen Colbert, Takes Aim At Trump During Final Week Show

Bruce Springsteen supported Stephen Colbert while criticising Donald Trump during televised appearance.
The Late Show cancellation sparked renewed debate despite nine seasons leading late-night ratings.
CBS maintained Stephen Colbert exit was financial and unrelated to politics or performance.
Bruce Springsteen and Stephen Colbert found themselves at the centre of political and entertainment headlines after the legendary musician appeared during The Late Show host’s final stretch on CBS. Bruce Springsteen’s appearance quickly gained traction online as he openly voiced support for Colbert while also taking sharp digs at Donald Trump and media executives.
The singer appeared on what was described as one of Colbert’s last episodes and used the moment to address the growing controversy surrounding the show’s ending. His remarks, followed by a live performance, sparked strong reactions across social media and late-night television circles.
Bruce Springsteen Supports Stephen Colbert During Late Show Appearance
During the episode, support for Stephen Colbert was publicly expressed by Springsteen. Referring to the host’s departure, it was said by the musician that Colbert had become “the first guy in America who has lost his show because we got a president who can’t take a joke.”
The singer also made remarks directed at Donald Trump and the Ellison family, whose Skydance deal with Paramount had remained under public scrutiny.
Springsteen later performed Streets of Minneapolis, a song introduced in connection with recent ICE-related unrest in Minnesota. The performance added a sombre political layer to an already closely watched episode.
Meanwhile, Trump briefly reacted when asked about Colbert’s final show, saying that a response would be shared “at a later date”.
Why Was The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cancelled? CBS Addresses Exit
Questions around The Late Show with Stephen Colbert have continued ever since CBS confirmed its cancellation.
According to CBS, the decision was described as an “agonizing” one and was stated to be unrelated to the programme’s content, ratings or matters involving Paramount. The network maintained that the cancellation was “purely a financial decision” amid challenges facing late-night television.
The announcement had arrived shortly after Colbert criticised Paramount’s reported $16 million settlement with Trump, while the company pursued merger approval involving Skydance. Despite speculation, CBS insisted the move had no connection to those developments.
Colbert, who hosted the show for nearly a decade after succeeding David Letterman, had also confirmed that The Late Show would end entirely rather than continue with a replacement host.