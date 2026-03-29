'Trump Is An Existential Threat': Robert De Niro Joins No Kings Protests; Jane Fonda, Bruce Springsteen & Others Attend

Summary of this article
Robert De Niro, Jane Fonda, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez and other notable figures led and attended the third round of No Kings protests.
De Niro, criticising Trump, called him an “existential threat” to democracy.
The Oscar-winning actor also said, "It’s time to say no to Donald Trump."
No Kings Protests: Large rallies against US President Donald Trump are taking place in cities across the US and in Europe. Minnesota took the centre stage, with thousands of people protesting against policies imposed by US President Donald Trump, including the war in Iran, authoritarian rule, federal immigration enforcement and the rising cost of living. The rallies mark the third round of ‘No Kings’ protests since President Trump's second term in office in January 2025.
According to organisers, "at least 8 million people gathered today at more than 3,300 events across all 50 states." In New York, Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, who frequently criticises Trump, called the president "an existential threat to our freedoms and security."
Jane Fonda, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Baez and several notable figures joined No Kings 3.0 protests on Saturday (March 28).
Robert De Niro slams Trump at No Kings protests
De Niro, 82, appeared at the "No Kings" demonstration in New York, held in protest of ICE, the Iran war, and Trump's tyrannical rule. Slamming President Trump, he called him an "existential threat to our freedoms and security" and said, "he must be stopped now".
The Godfather star addressed the crowd with an “I Love New York” badge pinned to his jacket. "When the crowds are chanting 'No Kings', what I'm really hearing is 'No Trump'", he said.
Actress and activist Jane Fonda read a statement from Becca Good at the No Kings rally at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.
Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers performed in front of thousands for the ‘Artists United for Our Freedom’ event in Washington, DC, outside the Kennedy Center. It was hosted by Fonda’s Committee for the First Amendment. Actor Billy Porter and poet Rupi Kaur also shared their views on stage.
In St. Paul, Springsteen was joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Gov. Tim Walz, where he sang the song, Streets of Minneapolis,” which he introduced after the ICE killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.
The rallies also took over cities including San Diego, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, London and more.