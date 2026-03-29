'No Kings' Protests Draw Millions Across US And Europe Against Trump Administration

Large-scale "No Kings" protests unfolded across the United States and parts of Europe, with organizers describing the day as one of the biggest mobilizations against the Trump administration to date. Demonstrations took place in more than 3,000 locations spanning all 50 states, from major cities like New York, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles to small towns and suburban areas. Solidarity events were also held in over a dozen countries, including rallies in London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, and Rome, often organized by groups like Democrats Abroad.