'No Kings' Protests Draw Millions Across US And Europe Against Trump Administration

The protests, the third in a series that began in 2025, focused on several key grievances: US involvement in the war with Iran, strict immigration policies including enforcement actions that have drawn criticism

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vahsishth
Updated on:
Published at:
US Political Protest against the Trump administration Project 2025_1
Protest near the Washington State Capitol building | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Organizers claim millions participated in over 3,000 "No Kings" rallies held across all 50 US states and in more than a dozen countries including European cities like London, Paris, Berlin, and Rome, marking the third major wave of demonstrations since President Trump took office in 2025.

  • Protesters voiced opposition to the ongoing war with Iran, aggressive immigration enforcement, rising cost of living, and what they describe as authoritarian tendencies and expansion of executive power by the Trump administration.

  • The flagship event in Minnesota, headlined by Bruce Springsteen, drew large crowds at the State Capitol, while Republican officials dismissed the protests as "Hate America" or "Trump Derangement" events; turnout estimates vary, with previous rounds in 2025 drawing 5–7 million according to organizers.

Large-scale "No Kings" protests unfolded across the United States and parts of Europe, with organizers describing the day as one of the biggest mobilizations against the Trump administration to date. Demonstrations took place in more than 3,000 locations spanning all 50 states, from major cities like New York, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles to small towns and suburban areas. Solidarity events were also held in over a dozen countries, including rallies in London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, and Rome, often organized by groups like Democrats Abroad.

The protests, the third in a series that began in 2025, focused on several key grievances: US involvement in the war with Iran, strict immigration policies including enforcement actions that have drawn criticism, and broader concerns over rising living costs and perceived overreach of presidential authority/

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In Minnesota, which served as the flagship venue, thousands gathered at the State Capitol in St. Paul, where musician Bruce Springsteen performed to highlight local resistance to federal immigration measures. Protesters carried signs reading "Democracy Has No Kings" and chanted against what they called authoritarian rule.

Previous "No Kings" events reportedly drew millions , with organizers citing around 5 million in June 2025 and nearly 7 million in October 2025, and Saturday's turnout was expected to be significant, though independent verification of exact numbers remains challenging amid varying claims. Events remained largely peaceful, though some states had mobilized National Guard units as a precaution. In European cities, smaller but symbolic gatherings saw participants adapt messaging — using phrases like "No Tyrants" in monarchies such as the UK, Spain, and Sweden to avoid confusion.

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