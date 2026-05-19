Cannes 2026 | Sebastian Stan Slams Donald Trump Two Years After Apprentice: 'We’re In A Really Bad Place'

Actor Sebastian Stan is at Cannes 2026 for his latest movie, Fjord, which premiered on Monday, followed by a thunderous standing ovation, turning him and his co-star Renate Reinsve emotional. Last time he was in the fest was for The Apprentice, where he played Donald Trump. Directed by Ali Abbasi, the film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the prestigious Palme d'Or.