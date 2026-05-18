Cannes 2026 | Julianne Moore Honoured With The Prestigious Women In Motion Award

Julianne Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Garance' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 17, 2026. AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

Julianne Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Garance' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 17, 2026. AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru