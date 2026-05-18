Cannes 2026 | Julianne Moore Honoured With The Prestigious Women In Motion Award

Actress Julianne Moore was honoured with the Women In Motion Award at the 2026 edition of Cannes.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Garance' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 17, 2026. AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Julianne Moore received Kering’s Women in Motion Award at Cannes this year.

  • The actress said she wants to see more creators sharing their own point of view.

  • Moore spoke about the importance of the female audience and what they want to watch.

Julianne Moore was honoured with the prestigious Women In Motion Award at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. It was in recognition of her remarkable contribution to cinema and her advocacy for gender representation in films. The 65-year-old Oscar-winning star received the award during the event hosted by Kering and Cannes, which also saw celebs like Salma Hayek, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan in attendance.

Julianne Moore honoured at Cannes

“This is something that makes me crazy: There’s a cultural assumption, particularly in the United States, that women’s stories are less interesting or smaller, or that if we’re at the center of a narrative we need to be stronger or accomplishing something great or doing something particularly male if we want men to watch us,” said Moore, accepting the award, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“And I think that’s untrue,” she added, “because I think, ‘What about the female audience? What do they want to watch?'”

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Moore also said she loves actresses, loves to look at them and identify with them. “I choose a lot of what I watch based on who I’m going to look at for two hours.” Making eye contact with Isabel Huppert,” she said, “Looking at you.”

Moore also seeks women out for advice. She also revealed noticing them on the subway and in elevators. She also reads books about women. “Everyone who represents her — manager, agent, etc.. — is a woman, as is everyone in her yoga group. “When my kids were little, I told them, ‘If you’re ever lost or in trouble, look for a lady. She will help you,’” she added.

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Moore concluded, saying that “we need more female voices in our industry, more writers, more directors, more actresses to carry that vision of what we see.”

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