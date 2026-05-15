Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Release Takes Wild Turn With Two Unexpected Album Drops

Summary of this article
Drake released three albums together, including Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour.
The triple album rollout features 43 songs and multiple major guest collaborations.
Fans followed Drake’s Iceman teasers for nearly two years before the official release.
Drake’s Iceman release was already one of the most anticipated music drops of the year, but the rapper took things several steps further by unveiling not one, but three full albums at the same time. Alongside Iceman, Drake also released Habibti and Maid of Honour, surprising fans just moments before midnight through the final episode of his livestream series.
The unexpected rollout immediately sent social media into overdrive, especially after weeks of speculation around Iceman and rumours that another project might follow shortly after. Instead, Drake delivered all three records together, turning the release into one of the biggest surprise drops in recent music memory.
Drake’s triple album release includes 43 songs and major collaborations
Collectively, the three albums feature 43 tracks and a wide list of collaborators. Guest appearances include Future, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Popcaan, PartyNextDoor and Loe Shimmy among others.
During the final Iceman Episode 4 livestream, the release was announced with the message that “all 3 albums” would arrive simultaneously. Shortly afterwards, individual cover artworks for Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour were shared on Instagram.
The rollout strategy followed months of teasing from Drake, who had gradually built anticipation through livestream previews, cryptic social media posts and song snippets.
How Drake teased Iceman long before release
Speculation around Iceman first began back in 2024 after Drake referenced Val Kilmer’s character from Top Gun online. Soon after, fans noticed a folder labelled “2.0 – Iceman” in a screenshot shared by the rapper.
The campaign became more elaborate in recent months with livestream previews introducing songs including What Did I Miss?, Which One featuring Central Cee and Dog House.
In one of the album’s biggest promotional moments, blocks of ice containing the project’s release date were placed around Toronto. The reveal eventually confirmed that all three albums would officially arrive on May 15.