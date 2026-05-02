Cannes 2026 | 8 Women Filmmakers Who Broke The Glass Ceiling At The Film Festival

Cannes didn’t even program four competition titles from women until 2011. Julia Ducournau triumphed in 2021, decades after when New Zealander Jane Campion won for The Piano in 1992. Yet, it must be mentioned that even Campion had to share the prize with a fellow male director. Cannes’ 2021 edition was also historic in the sense that the Palme d’Or, Caméra d’Or, Un Certain Regard Prize and Palme d’Or for best short film, all went to women directors. 2023 saw Justine Triet land the big award for Anatomy of a Fall. Triet would go on to replicate the trajectory of The Piano by landing Oscar nods for Best Picture and Best Director. 2023 and 2025 were the only two years when seven female filmmakers have elbowed their way into the main competition. In 2019, Mati Diop became the first black woman with a film in Competition. Her film, Atlantics, eventually scored the Grand Prix.