Perfect Crown Controversy Deepens As IU And Byeon Woo Seok Issue Emotional Apologies

The historical debate surrounding royal symbols and Korea’s sovereign identity has sparked strong reactions among K-drama viewers.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Perfect Crown
Perfect Crown Controversy: IU And Byeon Woo Seok Apologise Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Perfect Crown controversy erupted after Episode 11 coronation symbolism triggered sovereignty concerns among viewers.

  • IU Perfect Crown apology admitted insufficient historical awareness and deeper script preparation shortcomings.

  • Byeon Woo-seok controversy widened as handwritten apology followed production team's earlier statement.

Perfect Crown's controversy has continued to dominate conversation online after lead actors IU and Byeon Woo Seok publicly apologised for the historical backlash surrounding the drama. Set in an alternate version of modern Korea ruled as a constitutional monarchy, Perfect Crown follows the marriage between chaebol heiress Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian. Yet the fictional setting has now become overshadowed by criticism over its portrayal of royal symbolism and sovereignty.

The debate escalated after the drama’s production team apologised, followed days later by separate statements from both stars on their personal Instagram accounts.

Perfect Crown coronation backlash explained

The controversy revolves around Episode 11 and its coronation sequence involving Grand Prince Ian becoming king. Viewers argued that certain ceremonial details suggested Korea existed as a subordinate state to China rather than an independent monarchy.

Criticism centred on the use of the term Cheonse, traditionally associated with vassal states, instead of Manse, which symbolises sovereign rule. Questions were also raised over the crown worn by Ian, with viewers claiming the design reflected one linked to Chinese subjects rather than independent rulers.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The production team acknowledged the backlash and stated that criticism regarding the weakening of national sovereignty had been taken seriously.

IU Perfect Crown apology and Byeon Woo Seok response

In her statement, IU admitted that insufficient attention had been paid to historical context during preparation. It was expressed by the actor that greater care should have been taken while reading the script and understanding the cultural material involved.

Byeon Woo Seok shared a handwritten apology and said reflection had followed after hearing viewers’ concerns. It was admitted by the actor that the historical meaning and audience interpretation had not been considered deeply enough during filming.

K-Drama Releases This Week: Perfect Crown, Gold Land & More - IMDb
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BY Aishani Biswas

The backlash intensified after Episode 11 aired on May 15, with both actors publishing their apologies on May 18.

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