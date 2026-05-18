Perfect Crown Controversy Deepens As IU And Byeon Woo Seok Issue Emotional Apologies

Perfect Crown's controversy has continued to dominate conversation online after lead actors IU and Byeon Woo Seok publicly apologised for the historical backlash surrounding the drama. Set in an alternate version of modern Korea ruled as a constitutional monarchy, Perfect Crown follows the marriage between chaebol heiress Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian. Yet the fictional setting has now become overshadowed by criticism over its portrayal of royal symbolism and sovereignty.