Cannes 2026|Ashok Saraf Debut Wins Hearts As Veteran Actor Shares Tender Red Carpet Moment

Summary of this article
Ashok Saraf Cannes 2026 debut marked the veteran actor’s first festival appearance at 78.
Nivedita Saraf Paithani saree and traditional styling highlighted Marathi culture at Cannes.
Marathi actors at Cannes 2026 received strong social media praise and admiration.
Ashok Saraf's Cannes 2026 has emerged as a proud moment for Marathi cinema. The veteran actor, now 78, attended the prestigious film festival for the very first time and instantly drew attention with his graceful red carpet appearance alongside wife Nivedita Saraf. Their presence became widely discussed online, not merely because of celebrity glamour but because of the cultural pride they carried to an international stage.
The Marathi film industry marked a noticeable presence this year, with Prajakta Mali, Ankita Prabhu-Walawalkar and Kedar Joshi also attending the festival. Yet it was Ashok and Nivedita’s hand-in-hand appearance that captured widespread affection.
Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf bring Marathi culture to Cannes
For his Cannes debut, Ashok Saraf chose an elegant off-white bandhgala paired with matching trousers. Nivedita Saraf complemented the moment beautifully in a pastel Paithani saree, complete with a traditional nath, floral bun and understated styling that reflected Maharashtrian heritage.
Their red carpet photographs quickly travelled across social media, with many celebrating how regional cinema and tradition found space at a globally recognised festival.
Fans celebrate Ashok Saraf Cannes debut
Social media reactions reflected admiration and pride. By several users, the couple’s appearance was described as graceful and deeply dignified. Their chemistry and simplicity were praised, while Ashok Saraf was repeatedly referred to as a legend of Marathi cinema.
Saraf’s journey has spanned Marathi films, Hindi cinema and theatre. From Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi and Dhum Dhadaka to Hum Paanch and Karan Arjun, he has remained a familiar and beloved performer across generations. His contributions were recognised with the Maharashtra Bhushan in 2023 and the Padma Shri in 2025.
Ashok and Nivedita, married since 1990, remain among Marathi cinema’s most admired couples. Their Cannes appearance during the 2026 festival only strengthened that affection.