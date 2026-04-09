Cha Eun Woo Tax Evasion Case: Actor Apologises After Paying $13.6 Million

The Cha Eun Woo tax evasion case has taken a decisive turn, with the actor confirming full payment of $13.6 million in dues. In a detailed apology, he addressed the controversy, accepted responsibility and promised stricter oversight moving forward.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Cha Eun Woo tax evasion case
Cha Eun Woo tax evasion case: Actor pays $13.6 million, apologises Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Cha Eun Woo's tax evasion case involves over $13.6 million in dues.

  • Actor issues apology, accepts responsibility, and promises stricter financial oversight.

  • Upcoming series The Wonderfools may shape post-controversy career recovery trajectory.

Cha Eun Woo's tax evasion case has reached a critical moment, with the actor confirming that he has paid over $13.6 million in taxes and penalties following an extensive audit. The development comes after months of public scrutiny, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity tax controversies in South Korea this year.

Cha Eun Woo apologises after tax controversy

Breaking his silence, the actor issued a detailed statement addressing the situation. It was acknowledged in his note that all dues had been cleared in accordance with the National Tax Service’s findings and that cooperation with authorities would continue to avoid further confusion.

Responsibility was also accepted by Cha Eun Woo for lapses in oversight. It was explained that certain decisions taken during a period of professional transition were not reviewed thoroughly, and that accountability rested solely with him rather than his family or company.

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The actor further stated that lessons had been learnt from the incident, adding that stricter standards would be applied to all future activities.

What led to the Cha Eun Woo tax evasion case

Reports suggest that the controversy stemmed from the creation of a corporation allegedly used to manage portions of his income under a lower tax structure. Authorities flagged this arrangement during an audit, leading to a demand exceeding 20 billion won, one of the highest ever imposed on an individual artist.

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The backlash was swift, with the actor facing public criticism and even being removed from certain promotional materials during the peak of the controversy.

Career impact and what lies ahead

Despite the setback, Cha Eun Woo continues to remain active in entertainment. Known for popular dramas such as True Beauty and A Good Day to Be a Dog, he is now preparing for his upcoming series The Wonderfools, which is expected to be released later this year.

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While the financial dues have been settled, the focus now shifts to whether the actor can rebuild trust and move forward from one of the most high-profile tax cases in recent K-pop history.

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