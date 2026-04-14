Jennie Rock Hit Makes History Becomes First Female K-Pop Soloist On Charts

The Jennie rock hit with Tame Impala has created history on Billboard charts. Crossing genres with ease, the BLACKPINK star has become the first female K-pop soloist to break into multiple rock rankings, signalling a major shift in global music trends.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Jennie Rock
Jennie Rock Hit Makes History On Billboard Rock Charts Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jennie Rock's hit “Dracula” appears across 18 Billboard charts globally.

  • First female K-pop soloist to enter multiple rock-focused Billboard rankings.

  • Track reaches top 10 on Rock & Alternative Airplay chart milestone.

The Jennie rock hit with Tame Impala is rewriting the rules of genre crossover, placing the BLACKPINK star in uncharted territory on global charts. With “Dracula” now credited to both Tame Impala and Jennie, the track has surged across Billboard rankings, marking a rare moment where K-pop and rock meaningfully intersect.

What makes this achievement stand out is not just its scale, but its category. Rock has traditionally remained distant from K-pop, making Jennie’s presence here all the more significant.

Jennie Rock hit dominates billboard harts across genres

“Dracula” currently appears on 18 Billboard charts, a feat reflecting both strong streaming numbers and broad audience appeal. The track has found space across pop, dance, and rock categories, signalling its wide reach.

Initially, Jennie’s contribution to the remix was not reflected across all charts, as her version was not the dominant one. However, as the remix gained traction, her name was added alongside Tame Impala, allowing her to officially claim the milestone.

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First female K-pop soloist to enter rock charts

With this update, Jennie has become the first female K-pop soloist to appear on multiple rock-focused Billboard charts. These include Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Rock & Alternative Airplay and Rock Digital Song Sales.

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Her impact is particularly visible on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, where “Dracula” has reached the top 10. This places her among a very limited group of K-pop acts to achieve such a crossover, with Coldplay and BTS’s “My Universe” being one of the few comparable examples.

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Beyond rankings, the achievement reflects a broader shift in how global audiences are consuming music. K-pop artists are no longer confined to one sound, and Jennie’s success with a rock-leaning track underlines that evolution.

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