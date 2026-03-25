Oscar-Winning ‘Golden’ Hits No. 5 On Billboard Hot 100 After Awards Surge

‘Golden’ climbs to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its Oscar win, marking 39 weeks on the chart and signalling sustained global interest in the K-pop track and its soundtrack.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Oscar-winning “Golden” climbs to No. 5
Oscar-winning “Golden” climbs to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Golden Billboard Hot 100 peak reaches No. 5.

  • Oscar win boosts Golden song chart performance.

  • K-pop acts dominate Billboard charts in 2026.

The Oscar-winning track “Golden” has climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a significant moment in its already strong chart run. According to Billboard’s latest rankings, the song has now spent 39 consecutive weeks on the chart, reflecting sustained popularity following its recent Academy Awards win.

The track features in Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters, whose soundtrack has also continued to perform steadily. It has been reported that the album rose to No. 10 on the Billboard 200, extending its own 39-week presence on the chart. The renewed attention is widely understood to have followed the film’s success at the Oscars, where it was awarded Best Animated Feature, while “Golden” was named Best Original Song.

Strong K-pop presence across charts

Elsewhere, K-pop acts continued to make an impact on the Billboard charts. It was reported that P1Harmony debuted at No. 4 with its ninth EP, Unique, marking the group’s highest placement to date and its second top 10 entry. Enhypen’s The Sin: Vanish was placed at No. 43, while Katseye’s Beautiful Chaos secured the No. 96 position.

KPop Demon Hunters' At The 98th Academy Awards - X
Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Big But Speech Cut-Off Sparks Fan Backlash

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Blackpink’s latest track Deadline experienced a drop, moving to No. 98 from No. 41 the previous week, as chart competition intensified.

Awards boost global chart momentum

The continued rise of “Golden” highlights how major award recognition can significantly influence chart performance. Industry observers have noted that such wins often drive renewed streaming, discovery, and global engagement, particularly for crossover K-pop releases.

Related Content
KPop Demon Hunters' At The 98th Academy Awards - X
Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Big But Speech Cut-Off Sparks Fan Backlash
Rei Ami, from left, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna perform 'Golden' from "K-Pop Demon Hunters" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters' Trio Stuns The Crowd With Golden Performance
Blackpink - Instagram
Blackpink Sets New K-pop Girl Group Record On Billboard Hot 100 With “Go”
Taylor Swift’s Opalite hits No.1 on Hot Billboard - Instagram
Taylor Swift's Opalite Hits No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100
Related Content

The film’s success and its music’s chart longevity point to a growing intersection between global streaming platforms and music charts, where visibility translates into sustained listener interest.

Rei Ami, from left, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna perform 'Golden' from "K-Pop Demon Hunters" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters' Trio Stuns The Crowd With Golden Performance

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Oscars ceremony, where these wins were announced, was held on March 16 in Los Angeles.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Blackcaps Initiate Chase In Series Decider | NZ 36/1 (4.1)

  2. IPL Dispatch: RR, RCB Get New Owners In Whopping Deals; Ben Duckett Withdrawal Sparks Ban Talk

  3. Rinku Singh Named Kolkata Knight Riders' Vice-Captain For IPL 2026

  4. Rajasthan Royals Sold For 1.63 Billion US Dollars: Here's How Harsha Bhogle, Sourav Ganguly Reacted

  5. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  2. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  3. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. India’s First Court-Approved Passive Euthanasia Patient Harish Rana Dies

Entertainment News

  1. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  2. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  5. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Claims Talks Under Way As Missiles Strike Israel And Tehran

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security