Oscar-Winning ‘Golden’ Hits No. 5 On Billboard Hot 100 After Awards Surge

Summary of this article
Golden Billboard Hot 100 peak reaches No. 5.
Oscar win boosts Golden song chart performance.
K-pop acts dominate Billboard charts in 2026.
The Oscar-winning track “Golden” has climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a significant moment in its already strong chart run. According to Billboard’s latest rankings, the song has now spent 39 consecutive weeks on the chart, reflecting sustained popularity following its recent Academy Awards win.
The track features in Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters, whose soundtrack has also continued to perform steadily. It has been reported that the album rose to No. 10 on the Billboard 200, extending its own 39-week presence on the chart. The renewed attention is widely understood to have followed the film’s success at the Oscars, where it was awarded Best Animated Feature, while “Golden” was named Best Original Song.
Strong K-pop presence across charts
Elsewhere, K-pop acts continued to make an impact on the Billboard charts. It was reported that P1Harmony debuted at No. 4 with its ninth EP, Unique, marking the group’s highest placement to date and its second top 10 entry. Enhypen’s The Sin: Vanish was placed at No. 43, while Katseye’s Beautiful Chaos secured the No. 96 position.
Blackpink’s latest track Deadline experienced a drop, moving to No. 98 from No. 41 the previous week, as chart competition intensified.
Awards boost global chart momentum
The continued rise of “Golden” highlights how major award recognition can significantly influence chart performance. Industry observers have noted that such wins often drive renewed streaming, discovery, and global engagement, particularly for crossover K-pop releases.
The film’s success and its music’s chart longevity point to a growing intersection between global streaming platforms and music charts, where visibility translates into sustained listener interest.
The Oscars ceremony, where these wins were announced, was held on March 16 in Los Angeles.