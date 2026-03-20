BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Becomes Most Followed K-Drama Star On Instagram

Summary of this article
Jisoo becomes the most followed K-drama star on Instagram.
BLACKPINK member expands success across music and acting.
Jisoo’s roles in Snowdrop and her new series gain attention.
Jisoo's milestone as the most-followed K-drama star marks another high point in BLACKPINK member’s global rise, as she has now become the most-followed lead Korean drama actress on Instagram. The achievement reflects her growing influence across both music and acting.
As reported by News18, Jisoo’s follower count has crossed an impressive figure, placing her ahead of other Korean drama stars on the platform. It has also been noted that her account has gained recognition at a wider level, further highlighting her global reach.
BLACKPINK, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, has remained one of the most influential K-pop groups worldwide. While the group had focused on individual projects over the past few years, their recent reunion has reignited excitement among fans. Alongside music, the members have also established a strong presence in the fashion world, frequently collaborating with luxury brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.
Jisoo’s rise beyond music
Jisoo’s popularity has extended beyond her work as a singer. Her solo debut with the album ME received a strong response, with tracks like Flower and All Eyes on Me gaining wide attention. It has been observed that her transition into acting has further strengthened her public image.
She made her acting debut in the K-drama Snowdrop, where she starred opposite Jung Hae In. Following this, she continued to take on diverse roles in projects such as Newtopia and Boyfriend on Demand. She has also appeared in films, including a special appearance in Dr Cheon and Lost Talisman and a role in Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy.
Boyfriend on Demand showcases a new dimension
In her recent series Boyfriend on Demand, it has been portrayed that she plays Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer navigating a demanding life. It has been described that the character is drawn into a virtual dating experience, leading to a series of unexpected emotional journeys. The series, directed by Kim Jung-sik, also features Seo In-guk, Yoo In-na, and Ha Young.
With this latest milestone, Jisoo’s standing as both a global pop star and a rising actor continues to grow.