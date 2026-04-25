BLACKPINK Jisoo Canneseries 2026 Win: First Asian Star To Claim Rising Star Honour

Summary of this article
BLACKPINK Jisoo's Canneseries 2026 win makes her the first Asian Rising Star winner.
Madame Figaro Rising Star Award recognises Jisoo’s growing global career presence.
Canneseries 2026 features a global jury and industry leaders across a five-day event.
Jisoo’s Canneseries 2026 win marks a significant milestone, with the BLACKPINK star becoming the first Asian artist to receive the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award. The honour places her among the most promising international talents, recognising her expanding presence beyond music.
Jisoo’s appearance at the Cannes International Series Festival also drew attention, as she stepped onto the pink carpet for the prestigious ceremony. The moment reflects her growing influence across industries, from K-pop to screen performances.
Jisoo Canneseries 2026 award marks global recognition
Following the announcement, a video shared by Canneseries captured Jisoo expressing her gratitude. It was said by the artist that she had been exploring different sides of herself through various projects, and that receiving such an award meant a great deal to her.
She further shared that she had learned a lot along the way and received support from many people across her journey. Appreciation was also extended by her to Canneseries, Madame Figaro, her fans and her fellow BLACKPINK members for their constant encouragement.
Canneseries 2026 and industry presence
The festival, now in its ninth edition, continues to highlight global storytelling across television and streaming platforms. This year’s jury was led by Isabel Coixet, alongside Simon Astier, Ruth Barrett, Vincent Elbaz and Lesli Linka Glatter.
The event has also brought together several industry figures, including producers and creators known for internationally recognised series. Jisoo’s win adds to the growing presence of Asian artists being acknowledged on such global platforms.
While the festival began earlier in the week, it is scheduled to conclude towards the end, with several awards and recognitions lined up across categories.