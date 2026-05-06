BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Outfit Controversy Grows as Designer Alleges Missing Pieces

Summary of this article
BLACKPINK Jisoo outfit controversy involves a six-month delay in returning designer pieces.
Belgian designer claims lack of response despite contracts and repeated communication attempts.
Issue now being resolved as team plans retrieval of clothing from Korea.
The BLACKPINK Jisoo outfit controversy has stirred conversation online after a Belgian designer accused her team of not returning clothing items for six months. The claim, which surfaced on social media, quickly gained traction, raising questions about how such collaborations are managed behind the scenes.
The allegation was made by Benjamin Voortmans, founder of the brand Judassime, who stated that several pieces sent for a photoshoot involving Jisoo had not been returned despite repeated follow-ups.
Jisoo outfit controversy: designer claims lack of response
According to Voortmans, the outfits were shipped to South Korea for an album cover shoot months ago. It was claimed that contracts and invoices had been sent in an attempt to initiate formal communication, but no response was received from the team involved.
The designer described the experience as “unprofessional” and “horrifying,” noting that being ignored for such a long period had significant implications for a small business. It was also clarified later that the frustration was directed at the management team rather than Jisoo personally.
Resolution Underway After Public Outcry
Following the backlash, an update was shared stating that the issue is now being addressed. It was mentioned that a representative would be sent to retrieve the clothing, suggesting that the matter is moving towards resolution.
Voortmans also addressed online reactions, stating that no personal criticism was intended towards the artist. It was emphasised that the concern lay with the lack of communication from those handling the project.
The controversy comes at a time when Jisoo has been in the spotlight globally, including her recent appearance at the Met Gala 2026, where she represented major luxury brands.