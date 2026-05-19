Ujjaini Express Accident: Coaches Derail, No Passengers Injured In Rishikesh

When the dust finally settled over the Khand Gaon tracks, the true weight of the evening became clear to the railway crew standing in the dark. It is easy to look at crumpled steel and talk of "material damage," but for the shunting team and the yard workers, the overwhelming emotion was profound relief. In a nation where the rhythm of daily life is inextricably linked to the pulse of the railways, an accident usually brings a heavy toll of human grief. This time, the empty berths of the Ujjaini Express meant that families would not receive tragic phone calls, and the city’s emergency rooms remained quiet. As the cleanup crew began the arduous task of clearing the mangled tracks under the glare of floodlights, the night ended not as a tragedy, but as a sobering, fortunate reminder of the quiet vigilance required to keep millions of daily commuters safe.