Ujjaini Express Accident: Coaches Derail, No Passengers Injured In Rishikesh

The Ujjaini Express, having completed its long journey from Indore’s Lakshmibai Nagar, was being gently guided toward the railway yard near the Yog Nagri Rishikesh station.
The sudden stop sent a violent shockwave back through the empty rake.
In total, three coaches bore the brunt of the collision, left standing as mangled monuments to a high-pressure impact.
The quiet of a Monday evening near Rishikesh was abruptly shattered at around 9:40 pm when the unsettling screech of tearing metal echoed through the Khand Gaon area. the Ujjaini Express, having completed its long journey from Indore’s Lakshmibai Nagar, was being gently guided toward the railway yard near the Yog Nagri Rishikesh station. It was a routine shunting operation—the kind executed thousands of times a day across India’s massive rail network—but a sudden, violent miscalculation turned the mundane into a dramatic scene of twisted steel.
In what officials later described as a freak yard accident, the moving locomotive collided directly with the buffer—the heavy, dead-end barrier designed to stop trains at the very terminus of the shunting line. The sudden stop sent a violent shockwave back through the empty rake. Under the immense pressure of the impact, the massive iron coaches buckled like paper; one coach was violently thrown completely off the tracks, while another warped and collapsed inward in the middle. In total, three coaches bore the brunt of the collision, left standing as mangled monuments to a high-pressure impact.
Yet, amid the wreckage, there is a profound sense of relief. Because the train was being moved to the yard, it was completely devoid of passengers. The berths that just hours earlier carried travellers, families, and commuters were empty. Railway officials quickly confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported, turning what could have been a major tragedy into a story of material damage and a stark reminder of the thin margin for error on the tracks. As the Indian Railways boasts a significant reduction in major train mishaps over recent years, incidents like the Ujjaini Express derailment serve as a wake-up call that vigilance in the yards is just as vital as safety on the main lines.
When the dust finally settled over the Khand Gaon tracks, the true weight of the evening became clear to the railway crew standing in the dark. It is easy to look at crumpled steel and talk of "material damage," but for the shunting team and the yard workers, the overwhelming emotion was profound relief. In a nation where the rhythm of daily life is inextricably linked to the pulse of the railways, an accident usually brings a heavy toll of human grief. This time, the empty berths of the Ujjaini Express meant that families would not receive tragic phone calls, and the city’s emergency rooms remained quiet. As the cleanup crew began the arduous task of clearing the mangled tracks under the glare of floodlights, the night ended not as a tragedy, but as a sobering, fortunate reminder of the quiet vigilance required to keep millions of daily commuters safe.