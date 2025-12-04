Over 2000 Injuries And 766 People Dead In Rail Accidents In Last 10 Years

A drone shot of rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Rescuers are wading through piles of debris and wreckage to pull out bodies and free people after two passenger trains derailed in India, killing more than 280 people. Hundreds of others were trapped inside more than a dozen mangled rail cars, in one of the country's deadliest train crashes in decades. (AP Photo/Arabinda Mahapatra)

