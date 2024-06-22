Safety Concerns Tarnish The Sheen Of Indian Railways' High-Profile Projects

CAG reported that 171 of the 422 derailments attributed to Engineering problems that it surveyed were due to improper maintenance of the tracks, and another 156 were due to ‘deviation of track parameters beyond permissible limits.’ Another 182 derailments were attributed to mechanical failures, of which 37 per cent were due to defects in coaches/ wagons. The accidents attributable to loco drivers, such as being blamed for the West Bengal tragedy, was 154, while 275 accidents were accounted for as due to the Operating Department – 84 per cent of which were “mistakes in shunting operations and incorrect setting of points.