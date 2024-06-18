National

Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest

Kanchanjunga Express Accident: A goods train rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday, killing several people.

PTI
View of the accident site a day after the collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, Tuesday Photo: PTI
info_icon

Some trains were cancelled, and some were diverted while restoration work was underway on affected tracks on Tuesday a day after nine people were killed and 41 injured in an accident involving a goods train and Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

The goods train at around 9 am on Monday rammed into stationary Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station, 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, causing four rear compartments of the passenger train to derail due to the impact, officials said.

Kanchanjunga Express Accident | Latest Updates

  • Kanchanjunga Express Accident: A goods train rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday, killing several people. Among the deceased were the pilot, co-pilot of the goods train and the guard of the passenger train, as per railway officials.

  • Death Toll: Multiple reports and sources and even officials have given different fatality count, however, at least eight people have been confirmed to be dead. While news agency PTI reported that senior West Bengal Police officials put the casualty count at 15, news publications like NDTV and India Today put the death toll at nine.

ALSO READ | Kanchanjungha Express Accident: Could 'Kavach' Have Prevented Mishap? Anti-Collision System Explained


  • Cause Of Accident: Pointing towards a possible "human error" on part of loco pilot of the goods train, chairperson of the Railway Board Jaya Varma Sinha told the media in Delhi that the collision may have happened because a goods train disregarded the signal.

  • Signal Failure: Internal documents cited by news agency PTI suggested that the goods train was allowed to cross all red signals as the automatic signalling had "failed". The document, a written authority called TA 912, was issued to the driver of the goods train by the station master of Ranipatra, authorising him to cross all red signals, a railway source cited by PTI said. A railway source said the automatic signalling system between Ranipatra station and Chattar Hat junction was defective since 5.50 am.

ALSO READ | Kanchanjungha Express Accident: How A Switch Between Coaches Saved Some, Killed Others

  • Goods Driver At Fault? Responding to claims that the goods train driver was permitted to pass red signals, a senior Railway Board official clarified on Monday, "The TA 912 authorisation was issued to the driver. As per protocol, when encountering a red signal on the automatic system, the loco pilot should proceed cautiously at speeds not exceeding 15 kmph under good visibility conditions and 10 kmph under poor visibility." According to the Board, the driver exceeded the permissible speed limit, leading to a collision with the Kanchanjunga Express between Ranipatra station and Chattar Hat junction.

  • Kanchanjunga Express Reaches Sealdah: The Kanchanjunga Express reached its destination in Kolkata's Sealdah at 3.16 am on Tuesday after undergoing restoration work. The mangled compartments of the train remain at the crash site, where repair work is underway and efforts continue to remove the remains.

  • Train Movement Hit: Following the Kanchanjunga Express accident several trains were cancelled while some were diverted on Tuesday, officials said. According to an official release from the Northeast Frontier Railways, five trains, including (15719) Katihar-Siliguri Intercity Express, (15720) Siliguri-Katihar Intercity Express, (12042) New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, (12041) Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express and (15724) Siliguri-Jogbani Intercity Express have been cancelled for today.

Train number 12523 from New Jalpaiguri to New Delhi Superfast Express was rescheduled to leave at 12.00 hrs, as per the release by Northeast Frontier Railways Chief Public Relations officer Sabyasachi De.

As per the railways, train number 20504 from New Delhi--Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, 13176 from Silchar--Sealedah Kanchanjungha Express, and 12523 from New Jalpaiguri--New Delhi Superfast Express were diverted.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Paper Leak Allegations
  3. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  4. Odisha: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended In Balasore After Violent Clash Breaks Out
  5. Behind Amazon’s Never-Ending Customer Discounts Lies The Exploitation Of Its Workers
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. Shatrughan Sinha To Not Be A Part Of Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding? Here's What Pahlaj Nihalani Has To Say About The Rumours
  3. Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
  4. Did Bride-To-Be Sonakshi Sinha Have A Secret Bachelorette Party With Huma Qureshi And Friends? See Pics
  5. Shenaz Treasury On Her Bollywood Debut With 'Ishq Vishk' In 2003: Surprisingly, It Didn’t Change My Career
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Trains Ahead Of Canada Tie - In Pics
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  3. Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  4. NBA Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics Win 18th NBA Championship - In Pics
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
World News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
  3. Thailand: Former PM Indicted On Charge Of Defaming Monarchy
  4. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
Latest Stories
  1. Over 33,000 Fully Grown Trees Under Threat In UP As Ministry Approves Kanwar Route Project
  2. As Climate Change Makes Heatwaves More Extreme, Who Faces The Brunt Of It?
  3. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  4. EVM Row: Police Books Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Potnis Amid 'Fraud' Allegations Against Elected MP Waikar
  5. Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment
  6. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  7. Avika Gor Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By A Bodyguard In Kazakhstan: If I Had The Courage To Turn Around And Give It
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions