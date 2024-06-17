The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision of West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday morning.
The goods train reportedly rammed into it the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express. Rescue operations are currently underway.
The divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division said there were unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am.
The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, he said.
Visuals from the spot showed a wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air after it collided with the goods train.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on microblogging platform X that district magistrate (DM), superintendent of police (SP), doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery and medical assistance, adding that "action on war-footing" has been initiated.
"shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," Mamata Banerjee's X post read.