Kanchanjungha Express Collides With Goods Train Near Bengal's New Jalpaiguri, Rescue Op On

The divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division said there were unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am.

X/@dhairyam14
The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station Photo: X/@dhairyam14
info_icon

The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision of West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday morning.

The goods train reportedly rammed into it the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express. Rescue operations are currently underway.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, he said.

Visuals from the spot showed a wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air after it collided with the goods train.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on microblogging platform X that district magistrate (DM), superintendent of police (SP), doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery and medical assistance, adding that "action on war-footing" has been initiated.

"shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," Mamata Banerjee's X post read.


