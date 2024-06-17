National

Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: 5 Dead, Rescue Op On, 'Situation Serious'; Vaishnaw To Visit Site

Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident LIVE: Five passengers died while several others were injured after the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under the Siliguri subdivision of West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

Outlook Web Desk
17 June 2024
Locals gather after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024 PTI

Bengal Train Accident: Predident Murmu CondolesDeaths In Kanchanjungha Express Collision Incident

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a train accident in West Bengal and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least five persons died and around 30 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal, police said.

"The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and success of relief and rescue operations," Murmu said in a post on X.

Kanchanjungha Express News LIVE: Visuals From Accident Site

Rescue operations are underway at war footing after five people died and several other passengers were injured in the collision of Kanchanjungha Express with a goods train in Darjeeling on Monday.

Visuals from Kanchanjungha Express and goods train collision spot near West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri below

Rangapani Train Accident: Railways Monitoring Situation

Indian Railways officials in Delhi are monitoring the situation at the accident site in West Bengal as five passengers have died and many are injured after a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express train in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Monday.

Kanchanjunga Express Derail: 3 Rear Compartments Derailed After Collision With Goods Train

Three rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express derailed under the impact of the collision by the locomotive of the goods train from behind, a police officer said.

The divisional railway manager (DRM) of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division said the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was bound for Sealdah from Agartala when the accident occurred.

Kanchanjungha Express Train Accident: Railway Min Vaishnaw Leaves For Darjeeling

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is leaving for Darjeeling to visit the Kanchanjungha Express train accident site. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier today said on X: “Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site.”

Train Accident News LIVE: More Rescue Personnel Rushed For Ops

Kanchenjunga Express train accident: North Bengal Rashtriya Paribahan Nigam (NBSTC) chairman Partha Pratim Roy said 10 buses NBSTC have left for the accident site to rescue stranded passengers of the Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express.

"Also, additional bus services from Siliguri-Kolkata from Siliguri Tenzing Norgay bus terminus will be operational from this afternoon," Partha Pratim Roy said.

Bengal Train Accident: Wagons of Kanchenjunga Express Train Suspended In Air

Visuals from the spot showed a wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air after it collided with the goods train.

Kanchanjunga Express Accident LIVE: Railway Minister Vaishnaw Says 'Rescue Op On At War Footing'

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on microblogging platform X, "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site."


Kanchanjunga Express Train Accident LIVE: Bengal CM Says 'Action On War-Footing' Initiated

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on microblogging platform X that the district magistrate (DM), superintendent of police (SP), doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery and medical assistance, adding that "action on war-footing" has been initiated.

Five passengers died while several others were injured after the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision of West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

Kanchanjunga Express Accident: 'Situation Serious', Says Official

Five passengers have died, 20-25 are injured in the accident, Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police, said, adding that the "situation is serious."

The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express, Abhishek Roy said. The accident took place at around 9 am.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station.

Train Accident LIVE: Control Desk Set Up At Rangapani Station

Sealdah Eastern Railway has set up a control desk at Rangapani station after the Kanchenjunga Express train was rammed by a goods train at Ruidhasa in Darjeeling district, killing at least five people. A rescue operation is underway.


Kanchanjungha Express Collides With Goods Train: 5 Dead, Dozens Injured

Five passengers died while several others were injured after the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday morning at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision of West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

The goods train reportedly rammed into it the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express. Rescue operations are currently underway. READ FULL STORY

