Kanchanjunga Express Mishap: Not Goods Train Driver's Fault, Allowed To Pass Red Signals, Says Internal Document

As the latest development in the massive Kanchanjungha Express mishap that killed many on Monday, internal documents clearly notified that the the goods train that rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express between Ranipatra Railway Station and Chattar Hat Junction in West Bengal was allowed to cross all red signals as the automatic signalling had 'failed'
It has been reported that the document, a written authority called TA 912, was issued to the driver of the goods train by the station master of Ranipatra which allowed him to cross all red signals. As per the railway rules, when the automatic signalling system fails, the station master issues a written authority called TA 912 that authorises the driver to cross all red signals in the section because of the defect.
Initially, the Railway Board held the driver of the goods train accountable for the accident due to violation the signal.
"The collision happened because a goods train disregarded the signal and hit the Kanchanjunga Express, which was on its way to Sealdah from Agartala," Railway Board Chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha told reporters here soon after the accident that took place at 8:55 am.
Kanchanjungha Express accident: What did the document say?
The internal document read, "Automatic Signalling has failed and you are hereby authorized to pass all automatic signals between RNI (Ranipatra Railway Station) and CAT (Chattar Hat Junction)."
Furthermore, the letter also highlighted mentions that there were nine signals between RNI and CAT and authorises the goods train driver to cross all in speed, ignoring whether they are showing red or caution (yellow or double yellow).
"The TA 912 is issued when there is no obstruction or any train on the line in the section, and it authorises the driver to cross red or caution signals. It is a matter of investigation why the station master did that. He might have been under the impression that the previous train crossed the station section and entered into another section," the railway source explained.
According to the source, the automatic signalling system between RNI and CAT was defective since 5.50 am Monday.
"Train No. 13174 (Sealdah-Kanchanjunga Express) departed Rangapani station at 8:27 am and stopped between RNI and CAT. The reason for the stopping of the train is unknown" the source told PTI.