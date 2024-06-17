National

Train Accident In West Bengal Kills 8, Rescue Op On At War Footing | In Pics

Rescue operations are underway at war footing after three rear coaches of the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express derailed on Monday morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district. At least eight passengers died while several others were injured in the incident which took place at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under the Siliguri subdivision of West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

Train accident in WB | Photo: PTI

Locals gather after the Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train, near New Jalpaiguri railway station.

1/9
Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train
Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train | Photo: PTI

Locals gather after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.

2/9
Rescue work underway near Rangapani railway station
Rescue work underway near Rangapani railway station | Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.

3/9
Photo: PTI

Remains of coaches after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.

4/9
Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.

5/9
Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.

6/9
Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.

7/9
BJP Darjeeling MP Raju Bista
BJP Darjeeling MP Raju Bista | Photo: PTI

BJP Darjeeling MP Raju Bista meets the passengers injured in a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.

8/9
Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.

9/9
Help desk at Sealdah railway station
Help desk at Sealdah railway station | Photo: PTI

Railway employees attend calls at a special help desk created at Sealdah railway station following an accident involving two trains in West Bengal, in Kolkata.

