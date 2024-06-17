National

Train Accident In West Bengal Kills 8, Rescue Op On At War Footing | In Pics

Rescue operations are underway at war footing after three rear coaches of the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express derailed on Monday morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district. At least eight passengers died while several others were injured in the incident which took place at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under the Siliguri subdivision of West Bengal's Darjeeling district.