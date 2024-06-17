Train Accident In West Bengal Kills 8, Rescue Op On At War Footing | In Pics

Locals gather after the Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train, near New Jalpaiguri railway station.
Locals gather after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.
Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.
Remains of coaches after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.
Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.
Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.
Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.
BJP Darjeeling MP Raju Bista meets the passengers injured in a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.
Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station.
Railway employees attend calls at a special help desk created at Sealdah railway station following an accident involving two trains in West Bengal, in Kolkata.