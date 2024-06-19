National

'Signed Blank Paper': Fresh Twist In Bengal Train Accident As Complainant Takes U-Turn | Details Inside

Notably, based on this woman's statements the Government Railway Police (GRP) decided to register a first information report (FIR) against the goods train driver and assistant driver. According to the FIR based on her statement, the driver of the goods train, Anil Kumar, and his assistant Driver Monu Kumar, have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express derailed
As the latest development in the recent Kanchanjungha Express mishap in West Bengal's Darjeeling which killed at least nine people and injured over forty, the 23-year-old woman complainant claimed on Wednesday that she was asked to sign a blank paper while she was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Chaitali Majumdar, a resident of Siliguri in north Bengal, boarded the coach S-6 of Kanchanjunga Express. Following the train mishap, she suffered injuries and was rushed to the hospital along with other injured victims.

According to the FIR based on her statement, the driver of the goods train,Anil Kumar, and his assistant Driver Monu Kumar, have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. According to theofficials, the FIR (48/24) was lodged by NJP GRP on June 17 under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by the act that endangers life or safety of others) and 427 (commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage) of IPC.

Bengal train accident: What all did the complainant say?

Chaitali Majumdar, the 23-year-old complainant, said on Wednesday, “I was not in a position to lodge any complaint. I don’t even know them (the driver and the assistant driver). Why should I lodge a complaint against them? I didn’t know anything. I was admitted to the hospital.”

“I was feeling unwell and wanted to sleep a bit. There was a sudden jerk. I fell on the floor and sustained injuries to the chest. After almost five minutes, I managed to get out of the coach. Till that time, I had no idea as to what happened,” she further added.

Alleging that railway officials approached her at around 8:30pm on Monday and recorded her statements on camera, she said, “They were not in any uniform. But I could make out they were railway officials from their conversation. They wanted to know what exactly happened. As I narrated, they recorded my statements on camera. They gave me a blank paper in which my name and address were mentioned and asked me to sign it. I signed and put the date then they left. I was not even informed that an FIR has been registered on the basis of my statement.”

