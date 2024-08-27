Nearly 50 years ago, McDonald's transformed breakfast with the launch of the Egg McMuffin in 1975. This iconic sandwich was a game-changer, making breakfast on the go a new trend. By 1986, McDonald’s had cornered the market, selling one in four breakfasts that weren't made at home. But there was a catch: breakfast was only available until 10:30 am.
The demand for breakfast beyond mid-morning grew. Customers who missed the 10:30 am cutoff were disappointed. After years of hearing complaints, McDonald's made a major change in 2015: breakfast was served all day. This was a hit with customers, who relished the chance to enjoy their favourite morning meals at any hour.
However, this all-day breakfast trend didn't last forever. In 2020, McDonald's decided to end the service. The company explained on X (formerly known as Twitter) that removing all-day breakfast was part of an effort to streamline kitchen operations. By focusing on fewer menu items, McDonald's aimed to speed up service and improve order accuracy.
The fast-food giant faced challenges in balancing breakfast with lunch and dinner items. McDonald’s kitchens were struggling to keep up with demand for both breakfast and their popular lunch and dinner options. Breakfast items were taking up valuable space and slowing down service. The company’s Universal Holding Cabinets (UHC), used to keep food warm, were reaching full capacity, leaving no room for both breakfast and main menu items.
Even though all-day breakfast was discontinued, other chains like Dunkin' and Starbucks continued to serve morning meals all day. This put pressure on McDonald’s to rethink their approach. In some locations, McDonald’s franchises have kept breakfast items available in the afternoon, depending on local demand and management decisions.
For those still craving McDonald's breakfast later in the day, it’s worth checking with your local restaurant. Some franchises, like one in Columbus, Ohio, have chosen to keep breakfast items on the menu throughout the day. As one local confirmed on the subreddit r/Columbus, “I can confirm they are open 24/7/365 and they do serve all day breakfast!”