United States

You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day

McDonald’s ended its all-day breakfast service in 2020, citing operational challenges. The company explained that breakfast items were slowing down kitchen operations and taking up space needed for lunch and dinner items

McDonald
Representative Image Photo: Pexels
info_icon

Nearly 50 years ago, McDonald's transformed breakfast with the launch of the Egg McMuffin in 1975. This iconic sandwich was a game-changer, making breakfast on the go a new trend. By 1986, McDonald’s had cornered the market, selling one in four breakfasts that weren't made at home. But there was a catch: breakfast was only available until 10:30 am.

The demand for breakfast beyond mid-morning grew. Customers who missed the 10:30 am cutoff were disappointed. After years of hearing complaints, McDonald's made a major change in 2015: breakfast was served all day. This was a hit with customers, who relished the chance to enjoy their favourite morning meals at any hour.

McDonald's Collectibles - McDonald's
McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles

BY Outlook International Desk

However, this all-day breakfast trend didn't last forever. In 2020, McDonald's decided to end the service. The company explained on X (formerly known as Twitter) that removing all-day breakfast was part of an effort to streamline kitchen operations. By focusing on fewer menu items, McDonald's aimed to speed up service and improve order accuracy.

The fast-food giant faced challenges in balancing breakfast with lunch and dinner items. McDonald’s kitchens were struggling to keep up with demand for both breakfast and their popular lunch and dinner options. Breakfast items were taking up valuable space and slowing down service. The company’s Universal Holding Cabinets (UHC), used to keep food warm, were reaching full capacity, leaving no room for both breakfast and main menu items.

Even though all-day breakfast was discontinued, other chains like Dunkin' and Starbucks continued to serve morning meals all day. This put pressure on McDonald’s to rethink their approach. In some locations, McDonald’s franchises have kept breakfast items available in the afternoon, depending on local demand and management decisions.

For those still craving McDonald's breakfast later in the day, it’s worth checking with your local restaurant. Some franchises, like one in Columbus, Ohio, have chosen to keep breakfast items on the menu throughout the day. As one local confirmed on the subreddit r/Columbus, “I can confirm they are open 24/7/365 and they do serve all day breakfast!”

Fans took to social media to express their frustration, with some even deciding not to pursue the cups at all. - McDonald's
McDonald's Collector's Cups Are A Huge Disappointment—Here’s Why

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Express Heartfelt Gratitude To BCCI For CWC League 2 Preparatory Camp In Bengaluru
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Siraj, Malik Ruled Out Of First Round Due To Illness; Jadeja Released
  3. Duleep Trophy's Foreign Affairs: When Indian Cricket Gave Visiting Stars A Domestic Test
  4. Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India At Women's T20 World Cup: Check 15-Member Squad
  5. PAK Vs BAN: Pakistan's Loss To Bangladesh Due To 'No Backup' In Test Squad, Admits Mohsin Naqvi
Football News
  1. Juventus Sign Francisco Conceicao On Loan From Porto
  2. Newcastle United Vs Nottingham Forest, EFL Cup: Eddie Howe Announces Sandro Tonali's Return
  3. If Cristiano Ronaldo Retires, 'It Will Be At Al-Nassr', The Portugal Football Legend Drop Hints
  4. Juventus 3-0 Hellas Verona: Risky Approach Pays Off For Coach Thiago Motta
  5. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Life And Times Of The Former England Manager - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  3. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  4. Us Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open: Sumit Nagal Crashes Out With First-Round Loss To Tallon Griekspoor - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  2. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan; BJP Calls 12-Hour Strike In Bengal
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Elections: BJP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates
  4. Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah To Contest Polls From Ganderbal Seat
  5. Mayawati Unanimously Re-Elected BSP President
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  4. Trip To Space: 4 Private Citizens To Walk In Space In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission
  5. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day
World News
  1. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Mpox Outbreak: 19 Countries Report Mpox Cases; Africa Continues To Wait For Vaccines
  4. Who Is Kevan Parekh? Meet Apple's New Indian-Origin CFO
  5. 'Serious Violation': What Japan Said After Chinese Military Plane Violates Its Airspace
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema Metoo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: The Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan; BJP Calls 12-Hour Strike In Bengal
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day