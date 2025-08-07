Who Is Aarti Arun Sathe, New Bombay HC Judge Whose Appointment Sparked Controversy?

RSS Legacy

Sathe’s father, Arun Purushottam Sathe, was a well-known senior advocate at the Bombay High Court, experienced in matters related to taxation. He held a part time position as Member on the board of SEBI, the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Arun Sathe’s RSS connections are well-known. He was Vibhag Sanghchalak of the RSS for several years at Chiploon taluka in coastal Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district for many years. He also worked in Assam to advocate for the RSS’s ideology, as he notes in his memoirs, My Flirtations with Politics, which has been translated and published in Marathi as Mazi Rajkiya Mushafiri.