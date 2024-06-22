Derailment Of Indian Railways?

India has witnessed several deadly train accidents over the last few years that have together claimed over at least 1,000 lives. Infamously, in one of the worst train disasters in the world, two trains carrying 2,500 people collided at the station of Gaisal, located on the Bihar-Bengal border and about 500 km from Kolkata, killing over 400 people in 1999. The then Railway Minister, Nitish Kumar, took moral responsibility for the accident and tendered his resignation.