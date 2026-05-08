Jharkhand: 2 Arrested for Threatening Passengers With A Pistol on a Train

Two men were arrested for allegedly threatening passengers with a country-made pistol inside a train in Jharkhand.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Kumari Anusha
Updated on:
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RPF Jharkhand
Two men arrested for allegedly threatening passengers with a pistol on train Photo: Jagran
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Two persons were arrested for allegedly terrorising passengers with a country-made pistol in a train in Jharkhand, an officer said on Friday

  • The accused were arrested from the general coach of the Howrah-Hatia Kriya Yoga Express

  • The accused are mainly involved in illegal arms supply

Two men were arrested for allegedly threatening passengers with a country-made pistol inside a train in Jharkhand, officials said on Friday. The accused were arrested on Thursday from the general coach of the Howrah-Hatia Kriya Yoga Express.

According to an RPF officer, "The accused are mainly involved in illegal arms supply. They had gone to the Mango area of Tata Nagar to collect an illegal arms consignment that they were supposed to deliver in Ranchi. Because they were late, they did not receive the consignment and boarded the general coach of the train".

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During the journey, a woman passenger informed RPF officer in the next coach that one of the accused was showing a country-made pistol and threatening passengers, while the other was allegedly abusing them. Following the complaint, RPF personnel then arrested both men.

After the train reached Ranchi railway station, the accused were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). Police also seized a country-made pistol and a cartridge from their possession.

The arrested men were identified as Akeeb Khan (21) and Rehan Khan (20), both residents of Sartaj Colony under the Bariyatu police station area in Ranchi.

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Officials said four criminal cases were already pending against Akeeb Khan. Further investigation and proceedings are underway.

(With Inputs from PTI)

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