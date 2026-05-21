Railway Minister Vaishnaw Reviews Security After Probe Into Recent Train Fires Hints Foul Play

P
PTI
Published at:

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi on Thursday after an initial probe into several recent train fire incidents suggested the involvement of anti-social elements.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Photo: Public domain
Summary of this article

  • Vaishnav carried out extensive consultations with field officers from across the country in the presence of senior officials in the national capital.

  • The RPF is actively probing the fires, officials said, adding that in several cases, prompt and proactive action by the railways helped avert major eventualities.

  • Discussions during the security review meeting focused on strengthening intelligence gathering mechanisms from the field through an improved reporting system.

"It was noted during the meeting that in the last few days, the involvement of anti-social elements has emerged during the initial probe into multiple incidents, including some recent fire incidents," a press note from the Railway Ministry said.

It added that Vaishnav carried out extensive consultations with field officers from across the country in the presence of senior officials in the national capital.

The RPF is actively probing the fires, officials said, adding that in several cases, prompt and proactive action by the railways helped avert major eventualities.

In the review meeting, it was decided that, besides strengthening intelligence systems and the use of technology to process inputs faster, the railways will further encourage passengers to actively support efforts in containing anti-social activities during their journey and while waiting at station premises.

A drone shot of rescuers work at the site of passenger trains accident, in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Rescuers are wading through piles of debris and wreckage to pull out bodies and free people after two passenger trains derailed in India, killing more than 280 people. Hundreds of others were trapped inside more than a dozen mangled rail cars, in one of the country's deadliest train crashes in decades. - (AP Photo/Arabinda Mahapatra)
Over 2000 Injuries And 766 People Dead In Rail Accidents In Last 10 Years

By Ainnie Arif

Related Content
Coaches Derail, No Passengers Injured In Rishikesh, Ujjaini Express Crash - PTI
Congress questioned why Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has not been removed even after the Supreme Court directed the CBI to begin a probe into charges of corruption against him. - PTI
Fake RPF Officer Kidnaps Labourer From Train in Thane, Demands ₹10,000 Ransom - null
Representative image - ANI Screengrab

"Railways has thus urged passengers to remain alert and vigilant while travelling. Any suspicious activity or suspicious person noticed on railway premises should be immediately reported on the Railway helpline number 139," the statement said.

Discussions during the security review meeting focused on strengthening intelligence gathering mechanisms from the field through an improved reporting system.

Emphasis was also laid on enhancing technology-driven security systems, expanding CCTV coverage across the railway network, and improving operational security coordination between the Railway Board headquarters and field zones. 

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories