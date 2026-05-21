Drishyam Indonesian Remake Casts Vino Bastian And Marsha Timothy In Rival Roles

Drishyam Indonesian remake stars Vino Bastian and Marsha Timothy as intense on-screen rivals.
The Indonesian thriller becomes the first Malayalam film adaptation mounted in the country.
Drishyam's global remake journey now spans four Indian and two international versions.
Drishyam's Indonesian remake has officially found its lead stars, with real-life couple Vino G. Bastian and Marsha Timothy stepping into emotionally charged rival roles. Titled Ayah, Aku Mau Cerita… or Dad, I Want to Tell You…, the thriller is being mounted by Falcon Pictures and marks another international chapter in the growing Drishyam phenomenon.
The film adapts the Malayalam thriller originally written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and headlined by Mohanlal, a story that has already travelled across languages and borders.
Drishyam remake Indonesia cast brings real-life couple into conflict
Vino G. Bastian, recognised for Miracle in Cell No. 7, plays a father determined to protect his family against mounting danger. Opposite him is Marsha Timothy, known internationally for Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts, portraying the police officer investigating him.
The unusual casting of a real-life couple as protagonist and antagonist has already generated curiosity around the project.
Indonesian version of Drishyam marks a new milestone
The adaptation is written and directed by Danial Rifki, whose previous work includes Dendam Malam Kelam, itself a remake of the Spanish mystery El Cuerpo. Speaking about the project, it was shared by Falcon Pictures producer Frederica that excitement surrounded the adaptation because of Rifki's experience handling layered thrillers. It was also stated that pairing Bastian and Timothy as rivals adds a rare emotional tension to the film.
The Drishyam franchise has steadily grown into one of Indian cinema's most travelled stories. Besides remakes in four Indian languages, it has already inspired Sinhala and Chinese versions. Original producer Antony Perumbavoor expressed pride over the development, noting that Drishyam continuing to cross languages and countries reflects the universal strength of the story.
The Indonesian adaptation is expected to arrive in theatres on August 20, extending the thriller's remarkable international journey.