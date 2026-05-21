Drishyam Indonesian Remake Casts Vino Bastian And Marsha Timothy In Rival Roles

Indonesian version of Drishyam marks a new milestone

The adaptation is written and directed by Danial Rifki, whose previous work includes Dendam Malam Kelam, itself a remake of the Spanish mystery El Cuerpo. Speaking about the project, it was shared by Falcon Pictures producer Frederica that excitement surrounded the adaptation because of Rifki's experience handling layered thrillers. It was also stated that pairing Bastian and Timothy as rivals adds a rare emotional tension to the film.