Cannes 2026| Jacqueline Fernandez Brings Old Hollywood Glamour In Richard Quinn

Jacqueline Fernandez's Cannes 2026 appearance featured Richard Quinn SS26 couture and striking opera gloves.
Global Gift Gala look drew strong online reactions praising elegance and modern glamour.
Jacqueline Fernandez continues strengthening her Cannes fashion presence with consecutive standout appearances.
Jacqueline Fernandez's Cannes 2026 fashion journey continues to draw attention, with the actor unveiling another striking appearance at the Global Gift Gala. After her first appearance at the festival created conversation online, Jacqueline returned with a couture look that blended classic glamour with modern sophistication, further cementing her status as one of the most-watched Indian celebrities on the international fashion circuit.
Jacqueline Fernandez's Cannes 2026 look embraces old Hollywood glamour
For her second Cannes appearance, Jacqueline chose a couture creation from Richard Quinn’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The structured strapless gown, designed in soft ivory tones, carried a dramatic silhouette that immediately stood out.
The outfit was paired with black opera gloves, creating a refined contrast and lending the ensemble an unmistakable old Hollywood mood. Rather than relying on excess, the styling allowed clean tailoring and elegance to remain the focal point.
Richard Quinn Couture and luxury styling complete the Cannes moment
The look was elevated further with jewellery by Mahesh Notandass. A delicate pearl neckpiece and understated detailing added richness without overpowering the couture design.
Jacqueline’s appearance quickly found traction across social media, where fans praised both the styling and the confidence she carried on the red carpet. Many described the look as graceful and polished, while others admired the effortless blend of global couture with her distinct screen presence.
As Cannes unfolds, Jacqueline Fernandez is increasingly emerging as one of the Indian celebrities generating strong fashion conversation at the festival, proving once again that style is as much about presence as it is about clothing.