BJP Bengal Win A 'Huge Gift' From Modi, Shah: Vijayvargiya

MP minister likens victory to Article 370 abrogation, CAA; targets TMC over security concerns

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Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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BJP Bengal Win A “Huge Gift” From Modi, Shah: Vijayvargiya
BJP Bengal Win A “Huge Gift” From Modi, Shah: Vijayvargiya
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kailash Vijayvargiya credited Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for BJP’s strong lead in West Bengal polls.

  • He termed the win a “huge gift” and compared it to major moves like Article 370 abrogation and CAA.

  • Vijayvargiya accused Mamata Banerjee’s TMC of enabling “anti-national activities,” a charge the party has repeatedly denied.

With the BJP on course to win the West Bengal assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said it was a huge gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the people of the country.

He claimed that the removal of Naxalism, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir were just as significant as the BJP's win in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The BJP was leading in 192 seats in the eastern state, with the ruling Trinamool Congress coming in second at 96, according to Election Commission figures.

"The BJP's victory in West Bengal is the result of the magic of Prime Minister Modi's leadership and Home Minister Shah's strategy. This victory is a huge gift from Modi and Shah to the people of the country because under Trinamool Congress rule, West Bengal was becoming a centre of anti-national activities," he told reporters.

Vijayvargiya, who had previously been the general secretary in charge of West Bengal in the BJP's central organisation, said that terrorists, illicit weapons, and counterfeit money were entering the country through West Bengal during the TMC's reign.

The MP minister claimed that West Bengal had turned into a "gateway to compromise the country's internal security" under the Mamata Banerjee administration and that the TMC and its allies were supporting "anti-national elements" just out of concern for their own positions.

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