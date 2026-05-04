BJP Bengal Win A “Huge Gift” From Modi, Shah: Vijayvargiya

With the BJP on course to win the West Bengal assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said it was a huge gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the people of the country.



He claimed that the removal of Naxalism, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir were just as significant as the BJP's win in the West Bengal Assembly elections.



The BJP was leading in 192 seats in the eastern state, with the ruling Trinamool Congress coming in second at 96, according to Election Commission figures.