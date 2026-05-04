Historic Mandate Reflects Faith In Modi’s Leadership: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM credits BJP-NDA poll gains to pro-people policies, says results will boost ‘New India’ vision

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Historic Mandate Reflects Faith In Modi’s Leadership: Yogi Adityanath
Historic Mandate Reflects Faith In Modi’s Leadership: Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Yogi Adityanath called the election outcome a “historic mandate,” reflecting trust in Narendra Modi’s leadership and welfare policies.

  • BJP-led NDA is leading in West Bengal and Assam, with prospects of forming government in multiple regions.

  • Adityanath said the mandate will accelerate the vision of a “New India-Developed India” and congratulated party workers and voters.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, praised the BJP-led NDA's success in the assembly elections on Monday, stating that the outcomes demonstrated the public's steadfast trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his welfare-focused policies.

With leads in 194 seats compared to the ruling TMC's 91, the BJP was paving the way for a potential triumph in West Bengal. According to the website of the Election Commission, it is also in the lead in Assam.

Adityanath called the result a "historic mandate" that will expedite the vision of a developed India in a post on X.

"The people of the country have unshakeable faith in the successful leadership of the prime minister and his pro-people policies, which is once again reflected in the historic assembly election results," he said.

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BY Outlook News Desk

The NDA forming the government for the first time in West Bengal, for the third consecutive time in Assam and for the second time in Puducherry is a testament to this deep public confidence, he said.

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Adityanath further said, "This unprecedented mandate from the people will give a new momentum to the grand resolve of the prime minister for a 'New India-Developed India'." He also congratulated BJP leaders, workers and winning candidates in the three regions for the victory and expressed his gratitude to the electorate.

"I extend heartfelt congratulations to all dedicated office-bearers, hardworking workers and victorious candidates of BJP units in these states. I also express sincere thanks and greetings to the people for blessing good governance and nationalism," the chief minister said.

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