Adityanath Attacks TMC, Calls For ‘Double-Engine’ Government In Bengal

He claimed the state government disrespects spiritual icons and promotes policies that threaten Bengal’s cultural and religious identity.

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Curated by: Ainnie Arif
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Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh news
Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Yogi Adityanath accused the Trinamool Congress of appeasement politics and urged voters to back a "double-engine" BJP government.

  • Adityanath alleged rising crime, political violence and infiltration under TMC rule.

  • He asserted that the BJP would restore law and order and protect the state’s identity.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress of pursuing appeasement policies in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged people to vote for a "double-engine" government to usher in what he described as a truly inclusive regime.

Addressing a rally at Sonamukhi in Bankura district, Adityanath said Bengal is known as the land of Swami Vivekananda and Ramakrishna, who enriched the country’s spiritual tradition.

"But the TMC government disrespects spiritual icons revered worldwide, posing a threat to the Hindu identity of the state," he alleged.

Adityanath said there is no appeasement in Uttar Pradesh, but "inclusive Hinduism", where every community can live peacefully in a secure environment.

"All mafias have been dealt in the way they deserve with zero tolerance," he said.

He claimed that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP would form a government in Bengal, and atrocities, rapes and murders would be things of the past.

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"Many BJP workers were killed, and their hands were amputated by TMC goons. These goons will be dealt with accordingly," he claimed. Criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he alleged she was "silent on the killings of minority Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, while BJP leaders issued statements condemning such attacks". "She did not open her mouth as she is afraid of losing her vote bank in Bengal," he alleged. Adityanath also claimed that demographic changes had taken place in West Bengal during the TMC regime due to infiltration. "The BJP will protect the state's identity and safeguard its inclusive character," he said.

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