Adityanath Attacks TMC, Calls For ‘Double-Engine’ Government In Bengal

"Many BJP workers were killed, and their hands were amputated by TMC goons. These goons will be dealt with accordingly," he claimed. Criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he alleged she was "silent on the killings of minority Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, while BJP leaders issued statements condemning such attacks". "She did not open her mouth as she is afraid of losing her vote bank in Bengal," he alleged. Adityanath also claimed that demographic changes had taken place in West Bengal during the TMC regime due to infiltration. "The BJP will protect the state's identity and safeguard its inclusive character," he said.