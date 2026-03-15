Assembly Elections 2026: As Mamata Takes Centre Stage, BJP Goes For Final Push, SIR, Identity & Welfarism In Focus

The Numbers

The major parties in the fray will be fielding candidates across 294 constituencies, with no major alliance on the cards this time in their attempt to cross the majority mark of 148. In 2021, TMC swept the polls with 215 seats, BJP secured 77 and the ISF secured a solitary seat while the Congress and CPI(M) failed to put their names on the list having failed to win a single seat for the first time. The 2021 elections brought a complete overhaul in the opposition narrative and composition and major changes to the political landscape of Bengal, in sharp contrast to 2016 where TMC had secured 211 seats, INC stood at 44, CPIM at 26, while the BJP had won in only 3 constituencies.