Bengal Elections 2026: Polling Begins Briskly Across The State

West Bengal Elections 2026: Unlike the first phase, where the BJP sought to defend its north Bengal gains, the final round shifts the battle squarely to the TMC’s strongest belt

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Bengal Elections 2026 Polling
BJP has treated this phase as its real test. Without breaching south Bengal, there is little route to power in the state Photo: Manvender Vashist Lav PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  1. A total of 3.21 crore electors, including 1.57 crore women and 792 third-gender voters, are eligible to cast their votes in this phase.

  2. At the centre of the contest is Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s political bastion, where she faces Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari

  3. As many as 142 general observers, 95 police observers and 100 expenditure observers have been deployed,

Voting began on Wednesday in 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, amid unprecedented security arrangements and a high-stakes contest that could decide whether the ruling TMC retains its dominance over southern districts or the BJP can force open the gates of power in the state.

Polling started at 7 am with voters lining up outside booths across Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman — districts that together form the political and electoral core of the state.

Unlike the first phase, where the BJP sought to defend its north Bengal gains, the final round shifts the battle squarely to the TMC’s strongest belt. In 2021, the ruling party had won 123 of these 142 seats, leaving just 18 for the BJP and one for the ISF.

That arithmetic explains why the BJP has treated this phase as its real test. Without breaching south Bengal, there is little route to power in the state.

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At the centre of the contest is Bhabanipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s political bastion, where she faces Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a prestige battle seen as a symbolic rematch of Nandigram, where he had defeated her in 2021.

A total of 3.21 crore electors, including 1.57 crore women and 792 third-gender voters, are eligible to cast their votes in this phase. Polling is being held at 41,001 stations, all of which are under webcasting surveillance.

Officials leave for their respective polling stations after collecting Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units for voting in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE Update: Voting Begins As BJP Aims To Breach Mamata’s Fortress

BY Outlook News Desk

The Election Commission has deployed 2,321 companies of central forces across seven districts, with Kolkata receiving the highest deployment of 273 companies.

As many as 142 general observers, 95 police observers and 100 expenditure observers have been deployed, while drones fitted with cameras are being used to monitor the polling process.

The first phase on April 23 had recorded a turnout of 93.19 per cent — the highest ever in the state — and both camps have read that differently. The BJP sees it as a sign of anti-incumbency, while the TMC claims it reflects support for Banerjee’s welfare politics and a renewed push for a fourth straight term.

The SIR question

Yet, beyond rallies and roadshows, the most contentious issue of this phase remains the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Large-scale deletions in south Bengal districts have kept the issue politically volatile — over 12.6 lakh names in North 24 Parganas, 10.91 lakh in South 24 Parganas and nearly 6.97 lakh in Kolkata alone.

In at least 25 constituencies, the number of deleted names is higher than the previous victory margin. At the same time, 1,468 people whose names were restored following SIR-linked tribunal orders will be able to vote on Wednesday.

While the TMC has called it targeted disenfranchisement of minorities, migrants and poor Bengali-speaking voters, the BJP has defended the exercise as necessary to remove bogus voters and infiltrators.

Among other key constituencies are Kolkata Port, where Firhad Hakim is in the fray, besides Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Barrackpore, Bangaon, Dum Dum, Sandeshkhali, Ranaghat Uttar and Dakshin, Rashbehari, Jadavpur and Ballygunge.

Will the BJP breach the Trinamool fortress? We will know when ounting of votes take place on May 4.

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