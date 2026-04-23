The Last Frontiers

In West Bengal, Banerjee’s welfarism, although of a different kind, also continues to be a fierce force. The politics of cultural appropriation speaks loudly during the ongoing elections, with PM Modi eating jhalmuri, spicy puffed rice, and politicising fish by not just holding it but also eating it, in order to challenge the perception that the BJP will ban meat if it comes to power. At the same time, Maithili Thakur, Bihar’s youngest MLA and a professional singer, performs Bengali songs during the BJP’s campaign before the Bengal elections.