MK Stalin Exclusive Interview: ‘Population-Based Delimitation Is A Conspiracy To Throttle The Voices Of Southern States'

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MK Stalin: The DMK follows the path of the slogan put forward by Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar: "Extend a hand for friendship, raise a voice for rights." When the Congress-led UPA government was in power at the Centre, the DMK was a part of it. At that time, we brought and implemented numerous development projects for Tamil Nadu. We never gave up on the state's rights.

But what happened after the BJP government was formed at the Centre? Even when the then AIADMK government was part of the NDA alliance, it was the Union BJP government that pushed policies against Tamil Nadu’s rights and unity such as the UDAY power scheme, the NEET entrance examination, and a discriminatory GST revenue-sharing framework.

During the previous AIADMK regime, the party remained silent and compliant even as the Union BJP government exercised separate authority through the Governor. It was we who led strong protests condemning the Governor’s actions, which were against democracy and against the rights of the state.

So the issue here is not whether one should cooperate with the Union BJP government or not; the real question is whether one should become subservient to it or not.

Moreover, rather than joining hands with a fascistic force that seeks to dismantle every brick of the great edifice of democracy and establish an authoritarian regime, those who wish to protect democracy must stand up and oppose it bravely.

“Do you want ₹3,000 crore in education funds, or do you want the Tamil language?”- this is the choice the NDA government is posing: “Give up Tamil, and we will give you the education funds.” Can we sacrifice our Tamil language for money? Some may call such a move pragmatic, but it would be a blatant betrayal of the people of Tamil Nadu. That is why we stand firm in saying that no matter how many crores are offered, we will not accept any scheme that threatens our Tamil language.

We cannot destroy the future of Tamils for the sake of present gains. And the Tamil people will not accept the slaves who are doing so.