MK Stalin Exclusive Interview: ‘Population-Based Delimitation Is A Conspiracy To Throttle The Voices Of Southern States'

Summary of this article
"Divisive Religious forces can never set foot in Tamil Nadu"
“Delimitation based purely on population is an act that betrays the states that have successfully controlled their population.”
“We will not accept any scheme that threatens our Tamil language.”
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has been among the most vocal critics of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly on issues related to federalism and delimitation. In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Stalin describes the population-based delimitation that the Union BJP government seeks to bring as a conspiracy to throttle the voices of southern states, including Tamil Nadu. It is an attempt to reduce Tamil people to second-class citizens in their own land. He says the extreme right-wing religious policies of the BJP can only be strongly opposed by secular social justice principles of the Dravidian Model. Rather than joining hands with a force that seeks to d establish an authoritarian regime, those who wish to protect democracy must stand up and oppose it bravely, says Stalin. Edited excerpts from the questions that were sent by Outlook.
Since DMK came to power in 1967, Tamil Nadu has been dominated by Dravidian parties. This election could mark a turning point, potentially ending this duopoly, with the emergence of BJP as a force. As a leader rooted in Dravidian ideology, how do you respond to this argument?
MK Stalin: Divisive religious forces can never set foot in Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu will never give them space. That is why they are trying to enter through the back door by riding on the back of the AIADMK. But their intentions will not be fulfilled; we will not let them be fulfilled. Tamil Nadu can never be enslaved by Delhi. With the support of the people of Tamil Nadu, we will defeat the Delhi team of the BJP.
In today's context, who do you consider your primary political opponent in Tamil Nadu—the AIADMK, the BJP, or emerging players like TVK?
MK Stalin: Personally, I do not see anyone as my enemy. However, I will bravely oppose, and am opposing, anyone who acts against Tamil Nadu and the interests of the Tamil people.
There is a growing argument that ideology is receding in Indian politics, with pragmatism taking centre stage. Yet you pit the Dravidian model against the BJP's northern party image. Will it work?
MK Stalin: One must not forget that the BJP is not just a party; it is built on the foundation of the RSS. Extreme right-wing religious policies are the basis of the BJP. Therefore, it can only be strongly opposed by secular social justice principles. That is the Dravidian Model. In my view, pragmatism is unstable; ideology is permanent and strong.
Tamil Nadu has a large Hindu population and a rich temple tradition. Is it only a matter of time before the BJP and the RSS make political inroads?
MK Stalin: It is true that Tamil Nadu is the land with the most temples in India. Even before Hinduism was formed, temples and gods have existed here. But Tamil Nadu's spirituality comes from the path of Thirumoolar, who preached unity as "One Clan, One God," and the path of Vallalar, who withered whenever he saw a withered crop. Even spiritualists will not accept those who incite division based on religion for politics. Similarly, the Dravidian Model government has been a secular government that protects the rights of people of all religions. In these five years alone, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has conducted consecrations (Kumbhabhishekham) for 4,000 temples. Likewise, the government provides necessary assistance to churches and mosques. Tamil soil is the motherland of secularism; there is no place for religious secessionists here.
You have consistently taken a confrontational stance against the BJP. However, states like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are perceived to benefit from closer alignment with the Centre. Do you believe Tamil Nadu could gain more through a recalibrated relationship with the BJP?
MK Stalin: The DMK follows the path of the slogan put forward by Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar: "Extend a hand for friendship, raise a voice for rights." When the Congress-led UPA government was in power at the Centre, the DMK was a part of it. At that time, we brought and implemented numerous development projects for Tamil Nadu. We never gave up on the state's rights.
But what happened after the BJP government was formed at the Centre? Even when the then AIADMK government was part of the NDA alliance, it was the Union BJP government that pushed policies against Tamil Nadu’s rights and unity such as the UDAY power scheme, the NEET entrance examination, and a discriminatory GST revenue-sharing framework.
During the previous AIADMK regime, the party remained silent and compliant even as the Union BJP government exercised separate authority through the Governor. It was we who led strong protests condemning the Governor’s actions, which were against democracy and against the rights of the state.
So the issue here is not whether one should cooperate with the Union BJP government or not; the real question is whether one should become subservient to it or not.
Moreover, rather than joining hands with a fascistic force that seeks to dismantle every brick of the great edifice of democracy and establish an authoritarian regime, those who wish to protect democracy must stand up and oppose it bravely.
“Do you want ₹3,000 crore in education funds, or do you want the Tamil language?”- this is the choice the NDA government is posing: “Give up Tamil, and we will give you the education funds.” Can we sacrifice our Tamil language for money? Some may call such a move pragmatic, but it would be a blatant betrayal of the people of Tamil Nadu. That is why we stand firm in saying that no matter how many crores are offered, we will not accept any scheme that threatens our Tamil language.
We cannot destroy the future of Tamils for the sake of present gains. And the Tamil people will not accept the slaves who are doing so.
You have said you have a close rapport with Congress' Rahul Gandhi. But tensions rose when seats were being decided. What does the Congress bring to your alliance?
MK Stalin: There is no tension within the DMK-led secular, progressive alliance. It is the BJP and AIADMK in the opposition camp who are feeling the tension when they look at our alliance. Our alliance is a winning alliance!
Few southern party leaders have national ambitions. For instance, you went to Bihar to campaign. If the DMK comes to power again, will you be looking for a bigger role?
MK Stalin: I know my height.
8. Why do you oppose Delimitation?
MK Stalin: The population-based delimitation that the Union BJP government seeks to bring is a conspiracy to throttle the voices of southern states, including Tamil Nadu. It is an attempt to reduce Tamil people to second-class citizens in their own land, stripping them of political rights and rendering them like refugees. This is a direct challenge to the State unity and the very principle of federalism. How is it just to punish southern states like Tamil Nadu - which have controlled their population in line with the Union government’s directives and contributed significantly to India’s development - by reducing their representation?
To suggest that South India’s contribution to choosing the Prime Minister of India is unnecessary is a profound injustice. Some may call this a reform; but it is not reform; it is a distortion.
At a time when population control levels are not balanced across all states in India, carrying out delimitation based purely on population is an act that betrays the states that have successfully controlled their population.
Tamil Nadu will never accept any delimitation that undermines its current share of 7.2% representation in the Lok Sabha.
We will all unite to defeat this conspiracy to subjugate South India at the feet of North India. I will uphold Tamil Nadu’s rights even at the cost of my life. Tamil Nadu will not bow before domination. As long as we have breath, we will fight and we will win.