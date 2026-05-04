First-Day First Hit: Vijay Makes Blockbuster Political Debut

Summary of this article
Vijay leveraged anti-incumbency sentiment and his personal popularity to reshape the state’s political landscape.
TVK’s welfare-heavy manifesto, including cash support, loan waivers, jobs, and Rs 25 lakh health cover.
Vijay has strengthened his party’s appeal as it challenges DMK and AIADMK’s dominance.
Among the five states where counting is on, Tamil Nadu’s election has emerged as one of the most surprising. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin and his son, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, are trailing in their respective constituencies against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidates.
By 2:30 pm, TVK chief and actor-turned politician Vijay had wrested control of the state’s political narrative, denting the DMK’s stronghold. Visuals of dismantled tents at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters, reflected the party’s momentum May 4, as early counting trends placed the ruling party in an unanticipated third position.
Vijay’s start of the political campaign was marred by a stampede in Karur, where at least 40 people died due to allegations of mismanagement at the venue.
However, Vijay, who announced Rs 20 lakh compensation for the kin of the victims after the stampede quickly recovered from this mishap. He temporarily suspended his rallies and faced legal scrutiny following the stampede, before resuming his political campaign in December 2025 with enhanced security protocols.
However, the results so far have still been a shock for DMK, which has held power in Tamil Nadu six times, starting with its first win in 1967.
VS Babu of the TVK is leading in Kolathur against Chief Minister Stalin, with 13 of the 22 rounds completed and a margin of 8,455 votes.
In Vijay’s constituency, he is ahead by 13500 votes after nine of the 22 rounds of counting. Overall, the TVK is leading in 110 seats, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 62, and the DMK in 62 — a drop of 94 seats for the ruling party compared to the previous Assembly elections.
In Karur, AIADMK and DMK are in the running top two, with MR Vijayabhaskar leading with a 3742 margin after nine out of 22 rounds of voting.
Vijay launched his party only in February 2024, opting to contest independently in a state long dominated by two major parties. Riding on anti-incumbency sentiment, his popularity as an actor, and promises of clean governance, the TVK appears to have disrupted Tamil Nadu’s entrenched political landscape without aligning with any established party.
In its manifesto, the party promised Rs 2,500 per month for women below 60 years of age and six free cooking gas cylinders annually per family. The document also includes provisions for silk sarees and 8 grams of gold for women from economically weaker sections at the time of marriage.
For government employees, Vijay has assured consideration of the Old Pension Scheme and the regularisation of contract workers, including nurses.
Farmers owning less than five acres of land are promised a full waiver of agricultural crop loans. To curb school dropouts, the party has proposed Rs 15,000 annually for mothers or guardians of children studying in government or state-aided schools.
The manifesto also outlines Rs 25 lakh health insurance per family, along with modern hospitals, annual free health check-ups, and a commitment to a drug-free Tamil Nadu. In addition, it promises Rs 3,000 monthly pensions for the elderly and differently abled, five lakh internships with stipends, five lakh new government jobs, and Rs 4,000 per month for unemployed graduates.