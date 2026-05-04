Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026: Full List of Winners, Constituency-Wise MLAs

Summary of this article
With a record-shattering 89.83% voter turnout, the highest in its history, the people of Puducherry haven’t just voted; they’ve issued a resounding mandate for engagement.
At the heart of the storm is Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who has once again demonstrated his enduring personal brand of politics.
As the final tallies are confirmed, the air in Puducherry remains heavy.
The counting halls in Puducherry on this humid May Monday are thick with the scent of filter coffee and the electric tension of a political landscape in flux. As the 2026 Assembly election results trickle in, the Union Territory—often dismissed as a quiet coastal enclave—is proving that its democratic pulse is more vigorous than ever. With a record-shattering 89.83% voter turnout, the highest in its history, the people of Puducherry haven’t just voted; they’ve issued a resounding mandate for engagement.
At the heart of the storm is Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who has once again demonstrated his enduring personal brand of politics. Securing a comfortable victory in Thattanchavady with over 10,000 votes, Rangasamy remains the gravitational centre of the region's power. His win by a margin of 4,336 votes isn't just a statistic; it’s a reflection of the deep-rooted "Makkal" (people's) connection that has defined his career, even as the broader alliance dynamics shift around him.
The emerging picture from the Election Commission shows a fragmented but leaning house. The AINRC is currently maintaining a steady lead in 9 seats, anchored by veterans like Vaiyapuri Manikandan in Muthialpet and B Ravicoumar in Villianur. Meanwhile, the BJP is carving out its own space with wins like A. Namassivayam in Mannadipet, suggesting that the saffron party’s strategy of local integration is beginning to take root in the southern soil.
However, it isn't a clean sweep for the NDA. The opposition is marking its territory in crucial pockets; V. Cartigueyane of the DMK has held the line in Nellithope, and P. Karthikeyan has secured Ossudu for the Congress. These victories serve as reminders that the Puducherry electorate remains discerning, rewarding individual performance and local loyalty over sweeping national waves. As the final tallies are confirmed, the air in Puducherry remains heavy—not just with the heat, but with the weight of a transformed political reality.