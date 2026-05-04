MI Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 47

Lucknow Super Giants' Manimaran Siddharth celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Lucknow Super Giants' Manimaran Siddharth celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das