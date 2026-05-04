MI Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 47

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians face Lucknow Super Giants in match 47 of IPL 2026
MI and LSG occupy the last two spots in IPL 2026
Mumbai, Lucknow can still qualify for the playoffs
The action intensifies in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the bottom two teams clash when Mumbai Indians (MI) go up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match no 47 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 04.
Mumbai Indians come into this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, which has nearly ended their hopes for playoff qualification.
However, moving into the top four at the end of the league stage is still a possibility for the five-time champions, with them requiring winning all of their remaining games to remain in the hunt. However, Hardik Pandya's side must turn around their wretched home form if that to happen first.
As for LSG, they have been on a week-long gap. Rishabh Pant-led side can still qualify for the playoffs, given they win all their remaining fixtures and other results go their way.
MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 6
Mumbai Indians won: 2
Lucknow Super Giants won: 4
MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari