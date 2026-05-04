MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Today's Mumbai Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 47

MI vs LSG, IPL 2026: There is little to no rain prediction in Mumbai for tonight's bottom-of-spot clash between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium

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Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, gets a drink during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • MI take on LSG in match 47 of the IPL 2026

  • As per AccuWeather, there's no chance of rain tonight in Mumbai

  • Mumbai have won just one game on home soil this season

Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 4. Both sides have struggled for form and consistency this season and find themselves occupying the bottom of the points table.

MI are ninth whereas LSG are one place below them in the tenth spot. Rishabh Pant-led LSG have won just two games so far and a win tonight could lift them off the bottom spot in the leaderboard.

As for Hardik Pandya's men, their home form has seem them plumet to the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table with one victory so far. MI have amassed runs with the bat but their bowling has been a major letdown this season with Jasprit Bumrah failing to fire on all cylinders.

MI vs LSG Match Details

  • Match: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 47

  • Date: Sunday, May 4, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI vs LSG, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Report

Weather conditions in Mumbai are expected to remain warm and humid during the evening match. Temperatures are likely to hover around 30-32°C, with humidity levels remaining high. As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain in Mumbai tonight, but fans can expect a 58% humidity level at the stadium.

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Mumbai Hourly Weather Photo: AccuWeather
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Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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