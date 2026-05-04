MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Check Today's Mumbai Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 47

Summary of this article
MI take on LSG in match 47 of the IPL 2026
As per AccuWeather, there's no chance of rain tonight in Mumbai
Mumbai have won just one game on home soil this season
Mumbai Indians take on Lucknow Super Giants in match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 4. Both sides have struggled for form and consistency this season and find themselves occupying the bottom of the points table.
MI are ninth whereas LSG are one place below them in the tenth spot. Rishabh Pant-led LSG have won just two games so far and a win tonight could lift them off the bottom spot in the leaderboard.
As for Hardik Pandya's men, their home form has seem them plumet to the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table with one victory so far. MI have amassed runs with the bat but their bowling has been a major letdown this season with Jasprit Bumrah failing to fire on all cylinders.
MI vs LSG Match Details
Match: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 47
Date: Sunday, May 4, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI vs LSG, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Report
Weather conditions in Mumbai are expected to remain warm and humid during the evening match. Temperatures are likely to hover around 30-32°C, with humidity levels remaining high. As per AccuWeather, there is no chance of rain in Mumbai tonight, but fans can expect a 58% humidity level at the stadium.
Squads:
Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari