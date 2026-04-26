LSG Vs KKR Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 38

IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens. Photo: AP/Bikas Das

IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens. Photo: AP/Bikas Das