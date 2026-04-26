LSG Vs KKR Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 38

Lucknow has historically dominated this rivalry, leading 5-2 in head-to-head meetings. They already snatched a thrilling last-ball win against KKR earlier this month during the reverse fixture at the Eden Gardens, thanks to a match-winning 54 not-out from Mukul Choudhary

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KKR vs LSG
IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens. Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lucknow lock horns with Kolkata in match number 38 of IPL 2026

  • Both the teams are languishing in the bottom half of the table

  • Match facts and details available

Two under pressure teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns against each other in a bottom of the table clash at the Ekana Stadium in match number 38 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season.

This bottom of the table clash is a critical survival battle. LSG sits in 9th place while 3-time champions KKR languishes at the bottom in 10th.

Lucknow has historically dominated this rivalry, leading 5-2 in head-to-head meetings. They already snatched a thrilling last-ball win against KKR earlier this month during the reverse fixture at the Eden Gardens, thanks to a match-winning 54 not-out from Mukul Choudhary.

However, since then (April 9), the Super Giants haven't won a single game, losing back-to-back 4 matches against Gujarat Titans (7 wickets), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (5 wickets), Punjab Kings (54 runs) and Rajasthan Royals (40 runs).

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, landed their first victory of the season recently against the Rajasthan Royals with a 4-wicket win. They are no longer eligible to qualify for the play-offs but they can surely disrupt every other team's momentum in their final 5 games after this encounter today.

LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Date: 26 April 2026 (Sunday)

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Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Rishabh Pant (LSG), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

On-field umpires: Abhijeet Bengeri and Keyur Kelkar

3rd Umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match referee: Javagal Srinath

Current Standings: LSG (9th), KKR (10th)

LSG Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Squads

LSG: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis.

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Akash Deep, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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