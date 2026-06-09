India A Vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update, 1st ODI: IND Batting First - Check Playing XIs From The Tri-Nation Series Clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India A won the toss and chose to bat first against Sri Lanka A in the Tri-Nation Series opener in Dambulla on June 9, Tuesday

India A Vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update, 1st ODI
India A Vs Sri Lanka A Toss Update, 1st ODI: IND Batting First - Check Playing XIs From The Tri-Nation Series Clash Photo: X/Asian Cricket Council
Summary of this article

  • India A meet Sri Lanka A in the first ODI of the Tri Nation Series 2026

  • India A won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Check playing XIs for both teams

India A have won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka A in the opening match of the 2026 Tri-Nation Series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Led by Tilak Varma, the visitors boast an exciting lineup featuring teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prabhsimran Singh, and several players aiming to push for senior national selection.

Sri Lanka A, playing in familiar conditions, will rely on their spin resources and local knowledge to make early inroads. The Dambulla surface is expected to be good for batting initially before offering assistance to spinners later in the day, making the toss potentially significant. With both sides packed with emerging talent, an entertaining contest is on the cards.

Also Check: India A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Score

India A Vs Sri Lanka A 1st ODI, Tri Nation Series 2026: Toss Update

India A have won the toss and opted to bat first.

India A Vs Sri Lanka A 1st ODI, Tri Nation Series 2026: Playing XIs

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Anukul Roy, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam

Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Garuka Sanketh

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