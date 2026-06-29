Novak Djokovic Vs Wu Yibing Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First Round Match

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Novak Djokovic Vs Wu Yibing, Wimbledon 2026: Get preview and live streaming information for the men's singles first round clash between Djokovic vs Yibing on Monday, June 29, at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Novak Djokovic Vs Wu Yibing Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026
Novak Djokovic of Serbia practices one day ahead of the start of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Kin Cheung/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Novak Djokovic begins his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam against Wu Yibing

  • Djokovic aims for a smooth start after a break, while Wu looks to challenge the veteran on Centre Court

  • The experienced seven-time champion is heavily favored to advance with a clinical performance

The Wimbledon Championships 2026 witness a compelling first-round encounter as seven-time champion Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a record-equaling eighth title and a historic 25th Grand Slam crown against Chinese challenger Wu Yibing.

For the 39-year-old Djokovic, this tournament represents a pivotal moment in his illustrious career. Following a disappointing third-round exit at the French Open to João Fonseca, the Serbian icon enters the grass-court season without recent competitive match practice. Despite this break, Djokovic remains a formidable presence at the All England Club.

His tactical mastery, unparalleled movement on grass, and championship pedigree position him as one of the tournament’s primary favorites. As the seventh seed, he is looking to navigate the early rounds efficiently, treating the opening week as a vital period to refine his rhythm and preserve energy for the rigorous challenges of the second week.

Across the net, Wu Yibing arrives at SW19 looking to test his mettle against one of the sport's greatest legends. Ranked 99th in the world, Wu faces the daunting task of overcoming a player who has defined excellence at this venue for nearly two decades.

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Novak Djokovic of Serbia cools himself during a break of the third round men's singles tennis match against Joao Fonseca of Brazil at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. - | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
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Novak Djokovic at the French Open - File

While the disparity in experience is stark, the high-pressure environment of Centre Court offers a significant stage for Wu to showcase his baseline capabilities. To mount an upset, the Chinese challenger will need to dictate play early and force Djokovic into prolonged rallies that could challenge the veteran’s stamina.

While Djokovic has not competed since Paris, his confidence in his grass-court game remains unshaken. Analysts suggest that if the Serbian can navigate his opening matches with minimal stress, he will be perfectly positioned for a deep run.

For Wu, the challenge is clear: he must capitalize on any early rustiness from the veteran. Djokovic is expected to dictate the tempo, utilizing his defensive prowess to neutralize Wu’s aggression and begin his Wimbledon campaign with a disciplined, clinical performance.

Novak Djokovic Vs Wu Yibing, Wimbledon 2026: Live Steaming Details

Q

When to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Wu Yibing, Wimbledon 2026 Men's singles first round match?

A

The Novak Djokovic Vs Wu Yibing, Wimbledon 2026 men's singles will be played on Monday, June 29 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The match will begin at approx 8:50 pm IST.

Q

Where to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Wu Yibing, Wimbledon 2026 Men's singles first round match

A

Star Sports will telecast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 throughout India beginning on June 29, 2026. The Grand Slam will air live on the network's sports channels and livestream on JioHotstar, with feeds in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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