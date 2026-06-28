Britain Unveils New Refugee Sponsorship Routes While Tightening Deportation Rules

Britain plans to introduce new legal pathways for refugees, allowing community groups, universities and employers to sponsor eligible arrivals under a model inspired by Canada’s community sponsorship programme.
The announcement comes as immigration remains a major political issue in the UK.
There is also uncertainty over Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s impending departure and Labour’s leadership transition.
Britain’s government announced plans to expand safe and legal pathways for refugees while introducing tougher immigration measures aimed at easing deportations of people living in the country illegally.
Under the proposal, community organisations, universities and employers would be able to sponsor eligible refugees to settle in the United Kingdom. Officials said the initiative draws inspiration from Canada’s “community sponsorship” model, which has helped resettle around 400,000 people since 1979.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the reforms were intended to combine refugee protection with stricter immigration enforcement. “I will open new legal routes for genuine refugees, while closing loopholes that have been too often abused,” she said on Friday.
Alongside the new sponsorship routes, the government plans to introduce immigration legislation designed to limit what Mahmood described as misuse of human rights protections and reduce “vexatious claims”. The changes would narrow the legal definition of family for immigration cases to immediate relatives only.
Critics of the current system have argued that the European Convention on Human Rights is frequently used to block the removal of people who do not have legal grounds to remain in the UK.
The announcement also comes amid political uncertainty over Mahmood’s future in government following Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s decision to step down. Starmer announced on Monday that he would resign after two years in office marked by political setbacks and declining support within both the Labour Party and the wider public. He is expected to leave office within weeks once Labour selects a new leader.
Former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is widely expected to become Britain’s next prime minister without a leadership contest.
Immigration has become an increasingly divisive political issue in Britain and across Western countries grappling with rising migration driven by conflict, poverty, climate pressures and political persecution. In the UK, debate has centred on migrants crossing the English Channel in overcrowded boats organised by smuggling networks, alongside concerns over the cost of housing tens of thousands of asylum seekers.
(AP reported)